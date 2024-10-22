Leaders of Venezuela, Nicaragua congratulate Việt Nam’s new President

HÀ NỘI — Leaders of Venezuela and Nicaragua have extended their congratulations to General Lương Cường, Politburo member and Permanent member of the 13th Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, on his election as President of Việt Nam by the 15th National Assembly on October 21.

In his post on the Instagram social network, President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro Moros wrote he would like to send his warmest greetings and congratulations to the newly-elected President of Việt Nam.

Following President Hồ Chí Minh's testament, Venezuela pledges to continue its efforts to consolidate and enhance relations with Việt Nam, he affirmed.

In their congratulations posted on social networks and media, President of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) and President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo wrote that the election once again affirms the heroism and firm belief in President Hồ Chí Minh's legacy of patriotism, as well as the confidence in the steadfast leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

These are also the core values that the FSLN shares in the struggle for a world of peace and solidarity, they affirmed.

Sending wishes for peace and prosperity to the Vietnamese people, the Nicaraguan leaders committed to maintaining their efforts to consolidate the historic friendship and solidarity between the two peoples and governments.

On this occasion, Venezuelan newspapers and media, including the national news agency Agencia Venezolana de Noticias (AVN), the Venezolana de Television TV station, the national radio station Radio Nacional de Venezuela (RNV), CuatroF newspaper, and Venezuela-news, ran articles on the election and posted the full text of President Nicolas Maduro's congratulatory message to his Vietnamese counterpart. — VNS