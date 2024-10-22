Deputy PM holds phone talks with Russian counterpart

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà held phone talks with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Nikolayevich Chernyshenko on October 22 to seek measures for fostering the two countries' partnerships in various spheres.

At the event, the two Deputy PMs exchanged their views and agreed on the signing of the Việt Nam - Russia cooperation development plan by 2030, as well as the implementation roadmap in the areas of industry, health care, agriculture, and trade, among others. They also discussed principles related to the collaboration in oil and gas and several traditional energy sectors, a roadmap for cooperation in agriculture, and the construction of a Russian school in Hà Nội.

Hà, who is also Chairman of the Vietnamese subcommittee under the Việt Nam - Russia Intergovernmental Committee for Economic - Trade and Scientific - Technological Cooperation, suggested the two sides maintain communications to handle any issues arising during the implementation of cooperation programmes and projects in a timely fashion.

Besides, he proposed exploring an approach to sign intergovernmental cooperation agreements on some important and priority areas.

Hà and his Russian counterpart, who is also Chairman of the Russian subcommittee under the Intergovernmental Committee, highlighted several measures to further enhance bilateral cooperation in such areas as agriculture, industry, energy - oil and gas, information - communications, science - education, and culture - sports in a more effective manner.

They also talked about ways for promoting tourism, people-to-people exchange, the teaching of the Vietnamese and Russian languages in each other's countries, the maintenance of scholarships for Vietnamese students, and the attraction of Russian students to Việt Nam. — VNS