President of Venezuela conveys thanks to leaders of Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI – President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro has highly valued the recent visit to Việt Nam by Delcy Rodriguez Gomez, member of the Political Bureau of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and Executive Vice President of the country, expressing the most sincere thanks to the key leaders of Việt Nam for their unceasing promotion of the traditional friendship between the two countries.

Speaking on the national television channel, Maduro said during the freshly-concluded visit by Delcy Rodriguez, the Party, State, Government, and people of Việt Nam gave the high-ranking delegation of Venezuela special sentiments that only close comrades and brothers reserve for each other. The close-knit bonds were vividly reflected through the meeting and talks with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm, State President Lương Cường, and State Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân.

In particular, within the framework of the expanded BRICS Summit in Kazan (Russia) a few days ago, Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had a meeting with Venezuelan President Maduro. This was considered a symbolic event as it took place outside the two countries, demonstrating their mutual respect and profound political trust.

Maduro noted that accepting Party General Secretary Lâm’s invitation and responding to the key Vietnamese leaders’ sentiments, he will soon pay a visit to Việt Nam to continue enhancing the traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership between the two countries.

In an interview granted to the national television station of Venezuela before wrapping up her visit to Việt Nam, Delcy Rodriguez said she had wonderful days in the Southeast Asian country, where she engaged in productive meetings with the key leaders of Việt Nam, witnessed socio-economic development miracles, and immersed herself in a millennia-old culture.

She went on to say that at her meetings with the host leaders, the two sides reviewed the bilateral agenda. They affirmed the role of Việt Nam in Southeast Asia as well as that of Venezuela in the Latin American - Caribbean region, and sought measures for fostering relations between the two regions.

At the Vice President’s meeting with Party General Secretary Lâm, both sides expressed their hope for new strides in bilateral relations following the visit, adding Vietnam and Venezuela will strengthen political trust through discussions at all levels, especially high level, and boost cooperation between the PSUV and CPV, particularly in sharing experience and theory and assisting each other in the Party building.

In particular, as the two countries will mark the 35th anniversary of their diplomatic ties on December 18 this year, they will devise a detailed agenda to reinforce bilateral collaboration, including establishing working groups to discuss cooperation areas and mechanisms.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency after the visit by the Venezuelan Vice President, Vietnamese Ambassador to the Latin American country Vũ Trung Mỹ described the trip and recent meetings between the countries’ leaders as a clear demonstration of the profound political trust as well as determination of the ruling parties, governments, and people of the countries to relentlessly consolidate the traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership, which was set up in 2007 and becomes a precious heritage that late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez and Vietnamese leaders have nurtured for many decades. – VNS