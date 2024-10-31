Politics & Law
Việt Nam sees US as strategically important partner: Deputy PM

October 31, 2024 - 20:53
Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà (R) receives US Ambassador to Việt Nam Marc Knapper. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI - Việt Nam views the US as a strategically important partner and aims to join the US in deepening their comprehensive strategic partnership based on mutual respect for each other's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political systems, said Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha.

While receiving US Ambassador to Việt Nam Marc Knapper in Hà Nội on Thursday, Hà praised the diplomat's contributions to advancing the bilateral relations, especially the achievements made after one year of their comprehensive strategic partnership.

The ambassador reaffirmed the US bipartisan support to fostering the relationship, adding the US representative agencies in Việt Nam will continue to closely collaborate with the country's relevant ministries, sectors, and localities to effectively implement the cooperation contents and agreements under the framework of comprehensive strategic partnership.

To sustain the growth momentum of bilateral relations, Deputy PM Ha suggested that both countries continue to promote engagement, dialogue, and delegation exchanges via all channels and at all levels, especially high level. He recommended enhancing economic, trade, and investment cooperation, including in agriculture and forestry; and advancing collaboration in emerging fields such as AI, semiconductors, and high-quality human resources development.

He also called for increased US support for Việt Nam in energy transition, green transition, climate change response, and wildlife conservation.

Knapper asserted the US commitment to supporting Vietnam’s development goals, agreeing on closer cooperation in such areas as high technology, clean and renewable energy, biodiversity conservation, and marine plastic waste reduction.

The two sides also discussed shared international and regional concern and consented to coordinate in preparing for the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations in 2025. VNS

