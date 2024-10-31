Politics & Law
Vietnamese, Lao localities look to further boost friendship, cooperation

October 31, 2024 - 09:54
Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the central province of Quảng Ngãi Định Thị Hồng Minh receives a delegation of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) committee of Sekong province. VNA/VNS Photo

QUẢNG NGÃI — Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the central province of Quảng Ngãi Định Thị Hồng Minh received a delegation of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) committee of Sekong province on Wednesday.

The Vietnamese official affirmed that Quảng Ngãi always values its relationship with southern provinces of Laos, including Sekong, and strongly supports Laos’ renewal efforts.

Recently, Quảng Ngãi has received and trained students from Laos, and created favourable conditions for businesses and investors from the two sides to conduct market surveys, explore investment opportunities, and sign economic and trade contracts, she said.

Hong hoped Quảng Ngãi and Sekong will continue to closely coordinate in effectively implementing agreements; and enhance exchanges and experience sharing, thus contributing to deepening and strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two localities, and the solidarity, special friendship, and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos in general.

Bunhien Bunchit, Chairwoman of the LFNC Sekong chapter, congratulated on achievements made in the comprehensive cooperation between Sekong and Quảng Ngãi, expressing her gratitude for Quảng Ngãi’s valuable support for Sekong in recent times.

She agreed that the two localities will increase exchanges and experience sharing, contributing to further promoting their relations in a practical and effective manner. — VNA/VNS

Politics & Law

PM Chính begins official visit to Qatar

Qatar is the final stop on PM Chính's trip to three Middle East countries. This marks the first official visit by a Vietnamese Prime Minister to Qatar in 15 years and comes at a time when the bilateral relations are flourishing, yielding numerous tangible results
Politics & Law

Vietnamese voluntary soldiers, experts remembered in Laos

Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyễn Minh Tâm highlighted the historical context and the formation of the contingent of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts in Laos, their invaluable contributions during the two resistance wars and their pivotal role in the Lao revolution. 

