Vietnamese, Lao localities look to further boost friendship, cooperation

QUẢNG NGÃI — Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the central province of Quảng Ngãi Định Thị Hồng Minh received a delegation of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) committee of Sekong province on Wednesday.

The Vietnamese official affirmed that Quảng Ngãi always values its relationship with southern provinces of Laos, including Sekong, and strongly supports Laos’ renewal efforts.

Recently, Quảng Ngãi has received and trained students from Laos, and created favourable conditions for businesses and investors from the two sides to conduct market surveys, explore investment opportunities, and sign economic and trade contracts, she said.

Hong hoped Quảng Ngãi and Sekong will continue to closely coordinate in effectively implementing agreements; and enhance exchanges and experience sharing, thus contributing to deepening and strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two localities, and the solidarity, special friendship, and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos in general.

Bunhien Bunchit, Chairwoman of the LFNC Sekong chapter, congratulated on achievements made in the comprehensive cooperation between Sekong and Quảng Ngãi, expressing her gratitude for Quảng Ngãi’s valuable support for Sekong in recent times.

She agreed that the two localities will increase exchanges and experience sharing, contributing to further promoting their relations in a practical and effective manner. — VNA/VNS