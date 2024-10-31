PM meets with representatives of Vietnamese community in Qatar

DOHA — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Wednesday evening had a meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy and community in Qatar right upon his arrival in Doha for an official visit to the Middle East country.

The Government leader appreciated the Vietnamese community's contributions to the homeland, and congratulated them on achievements they have attained in recent times.

He said the Party and the State consider overseas Vietnamese an inseparable part of the nation, and always commit to caring for the people, whether they are at home or abroad.

Sharing difficulties faced by the Vietnamese community, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic and the impacts of conflicts and uncertainties in the region, Chính said he is pleased to see that the community, with their determination, self-reliance, resilience, and solidarity, has overcome challenges.

PM Chính noted that the relations between Việt Nam and Qatar, and other Middle East countries are developing fruitfully. However, economic relations have yet to match their political and diplomatic ties and potential, and aspirations of their people. Therefore, through the trip, he and these countries' leaders have discussed ways to promote economic cooperation.

The PM also expressed his hope that Vietnamese in Qatar will maintain their solidarity, comply with local laws, and preserve and promote Việt Nam's cultural values.

He urged the embassy to continuously care for and strengthen connections with the community, affirming the Party and the State always protect the legitimate rights and interests of OVs.

The PM asked the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to take solutions to promptly address difficulties for Vietnamese guest workers, and requested relevant ministries to negotiate with the Qatar side to establish more open visa policies for Vietnamese people. — VNS