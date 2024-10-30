Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam fortifies technical cooperation with UAE, Saudi Arabia

October 30, 2024 - 18:28
Sci-tech minister Huỳnh Thành Đạt underscored the importance of enhancing technical support for the Halal Certification Centre under the MST’s Directorate for Standards, Metrology and Quality (STAMEQ).

 

Minister of Science and Technology (MOST) Huỳnh Thành Đạt  witnessed the signing of a technical cooperation agreement with the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organisation (SASO). — Photo from the MOST

RIYADH — A Vietnamese delegation led by Minister of Science and Technology (MST) Huỳnh Thành Đạt held a working session with the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and signed a technical cooperation agreement with the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organisation (SASO) on October 29.

The activities formed part of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính's official visit to the UAE and working trip to Saudi Arabia.

At the meeting with the MoIAT, Đạt underscored the importance of enhancing technical support for the Halal Certification Centre under the MST’s Directorate for Standards, Metrology and Quality (STAMEQ).

He also expressed a desire to facilitate the exchange of experts between Việt Nam and the UAE, and called for collaboration opportunities in product conformity assessments prior to export, ensuring compliance with UAE market standards.

The minister wished for constructive feedback from MoIAT Under-Secretary Omar Al Suwaidi to bring these plans to fruition in the near future.

Al Suwaidi, in turn, underlined the need to step up collaboration in the Halal sector in line with the memorandum of understanding regarding standards, metrology and quality signed in 2023.

On October 29 afternoon, STAMEQ and SASO signed a technical cooperation agreement in the presence of Dat.

Talking with SASO Governor Saad Alkasabi, the Vietnamese official noted that under the deal, the two sides will make joint efforts in standardisation and training, conformity assessment, legal and industrial metrology, testing and laboratories, calibration, information exchange, mutual recognition between conformity assessment organisations, digital transformation of quality infrastructure, and the exchange of expertise and personnel.

Alkasabi said he hope to see STAMEQ and SASO support each other to improve the effectiveness of their joint activities in science and technology, thus contributing to the Viêt Nam - Saudi Arabia friendship. — VNA/VNS

Vietnamese PM holds talks with Saudi Arabian counterpart

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with the host Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in Riyadh on Tuesday (local time), as part of his visit to attend the eighth Future Investment Initiative (FII) Summit and working trip to Saudi Arabia.
Politics & Law

PM meets Jordan's Crown Prince in Riyadh

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had a meeting with Crown Prince of Jordan Al Hussein bin Abdullah II in Riyadh on Tuesday (local time), on the occasion of the former's trip to Saudi Arabia and attendance at the 8th Edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII).
Politics & Law

PM meets Vietnamese community in Saudi Arabia

Vietnamese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Đặng Xuân Dũng said at the meeting that the PM's trip is a new important milestone in the relationship between Việt Nam and Saudi Arabia, which will create new motivations for the growth of bilateral ties.
Politics & Law

Prime Minister receives President, CEO of Saudi Aramco

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính hosted a reception in Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday afternoon (local time) for Amin Al-Nasser, President and CEO of Saudi Aramco, one of the world’s largest companies in both scale and revenue, with turnover reaching nearly 500 billion US$ in 2023 and a total asset exceeding $660 billion.
Politics & Law

Vietnamese, French communist parties hold 4th theoretical workshop

The CPV always attaches importance to promoting and upholding the human factor, placing people at the centre of the development strategy, constantly supplementing and perfecting theoretical thinking on human security and implementing it in practice to ensure the comprehensive development of people and the sustainability of society.

