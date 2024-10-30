PM Phạm Minh Chính meets with Egyptian Prime Minister

RIYADH — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly in Riyadh on Tuesday (local time), on the occasion of his participation in the 8th Future Investment Initiative (FII) Summit and his working visit to Saudi Arabia.

The Vietnamese leader praised Egypt’s role and position within the region and at multilateral forums, highlighting the enduring contributions of the Nile River civilisation to humanity.

On the basis of the strong traditional friendship and high political trust between Việt Nam and Egypt, he proposed actively advancing relations across all sectors, aiming to elevate bilateral ties to new heights.

Chính also conveyed greetings and invitations from other Vietnamese leaders, including Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, President Lương Cường, and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, for President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Prime Minister Madbouly to visit Việt Nam soon.

For his part, Prime Minister Madbouly affirmed Egypt’s longstanding value of its traditional relationship with Việt Nam, as one of the first Middle Eastern and African countries to establish diplomatic relations with Việt Nam in 1963.

He reiterated Egypt’s admiration for President Hồ Chí Minh, expressed interest in deepening ties, and noted that Vietnamese businesses investing in Egypt can benefit from Egypt’s free trade agreements with Arab nations.

The two leaders agreed to explore potential agreements and frameworks to bolster trade relations, recognising the complementary strengths of both economies and their substantial untapped potential.

They discussed the possibility of establishing a bilateral trade cooperation framework to increase trade volume in the coming years, and agreed to encourage mutual investment in electric vehicles, software development, renewable energy, solar energy, green transition, and digital transformation, as well as to promote cooperation in training, cultural exchange, and tourism to deepen mutual understanding.

The two sides pledged to continue supporting each other at multilateral forums and to act as bridges for strengthening partnerships with ASEAN and Arab nations, advancing mutual benefits, peace, cooperation, and development in both regions. — VNS