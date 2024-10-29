PM Chính advocates for global cooperation amid geopolitical challenges

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính outlined Việt Nam’s vision for global cooperation amid escalating geopolitical complexities during his address at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday morning (local time), as part of his official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In his landmark speech, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to peace, resilience and a robust Việt Nam-UAE partnership.

The event gathered UAE officials, ambassadors, foreign diplomats, scholars, professors, experts and students from the academy.

Founded in 2014, the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, despite being relatively new, has significantly shaped the UAE’s diplomatic approach, particularly in policies of reconciliation, cooperation and international solidarity.

Speaking to an audience of over two hundred students, professors, UAE government officials and members of the diplomatic community, PM Chính addressed three main themes, including the current global and regional landscape, Việt Nam’s foundational principles, development perspectives, achievements and future directions and his vision for the Việt Nam-UAE comprehensive partnership and Việt Nam’s relations with the Middle East in the years ahead.

On the world and regional situation, PM Chính noted that the global landscape, along with the Gulf and ASEAN regions, is undergoing profound, era-defining changes.

He said on a global level, peace generally prevails, but some regions remain affected by conflict. While stability endures overall, some areas face rising tensions and while cooperation is prevalent, yet competition persists.

The PM summarised six significant contradictions in international relations, including peace versus war, cooperation versus competition, openness and integration versus independence and autonomy, unity versus division, development versus stagnation and self-reliance versus dependency.

He highlighted that peace, cooperation and development remain prevailing global trends and represent the aspirations of all nations.

However, global security is increasingly volatile, unpredictable and uncertain, with multilateralism and international law facing substantial challenges. The competition among major powers is also escalating.

He pointed out three primary factors influencing the future of the world and three pioneering areas set to lead progress.

The principal forces impacting the world include rapid scientific and technological advancements, particularly in digital transformation and AI, the negative effects of non-traditional security threats such as climate change, population ageing and resource depletion and the effects of geo-strategic and geo-economic competition driving global division.

The leading fields that will shape the future, he noted, include digital, green, circular and knowledge-based economies, as well as the night-time economy, innovation, start-ups and the Fourth Industrial Revolution, alongside the development of high-quality human resources, especially in AI.

These issues have broad-reaching implications for every individual worldwide, demanding a people-centred, global approach, he said, stressing the need for sustained dialogue and cooperation grounded in unity, multilateralism and international law.

Effective, inclusive solutions should focus on people and ensure no one is left behind, creating peaceful, cooperative and progressive spaces globally.

PM Chính added that fostering such an international order is both a responsibility and interest of all nations, including Việt Nam and the UAE.

The PM outlined Việt Nam’s foundational principles, development perspectives, achievements and future objectives, reaffirming its commitment to three pillars: building a socialist democracy, establishing a socialist rule-of-law state and creating a socialist-oriented market economy.

He said that Việt Nam’s core values remain ensuring political and social stability, with people as the centre, subject, objective, driving force and as a vital resource for development.

Việt Nam does not compromise on social progress, justice, welfare, or environmental preservation for economic growth, he added.

Building on these foundations, Việt Nam has implemented six core policies in foreign relations and integration, national defence and security, economic growth, cultural advancement, social progress and welfare and anti-corruption.

Furthermore, Việt Nam is focusing on three strategic breakthroughs in institutional reform, infrastructure and human resources, with the guiding principle that resources come from innovative thinking, motivation from reform, with strength from the people.

The PM underscored Việt Nam’s resilience, recounting the immense hardship endured through World War II, prolonged wars and trade embargoes.

Yet, Việt Nam moved forward, setting aside past grievances, overcoming differences and embracing commonalities to forge a better future.

Nearly four decades of reforms have transformed Việt Nam from an isolated, war-torn nation, to a country with diplomatic ties across 194 nations, including comprehensive strategic partnerships with eight countries, strategic partnerships with ten and comprehensive partnerships with 14, including the UAE.

Today, Việt Nam is an active member of more than 70 regional and international organisations and the Communist Party of Việt Nam has relations with 253 political parties across 115 countries, he said.

From poverty and devastation, Việt Nam has risen to a developing country with a middle-income economy, with a per capita income of roughly US$4,300.

This places Việt Nam among the world’s 34 largest economies and in the top 20 for trade. With 17 free trade agreements, including a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the UAE, Việt Nam also ranks eleventh globally in innovation.

In the face of global economic challenges, Việt Nam’s economic growth and investment remain resilient, with GDP growth projected at around seven per cent in 2024 and foreign investment expected to reach $39-40 billion.

Fiscal stability remains strong, with controlled budget deficits, public, Government and external debt, while social welfare and quality of life improve. Political stability, strengthened defence and an active foreign policy further underpin Việt Nam’s development trajectory.

“The UAE’s achievements in growth and transformative progress serve as an inspiration for ASEAN and Việt Nam,” the PM said.

“With promising frameworks under our new Comprehensive Partnership, shared values and joint commitment, we hope and believe that Việt Nam and the UAE will embark on a brighter chapter in our relations, advancing mutual benefits and promoting peace, stability, cooperation and development in our regions and beyond.”

PM Chính’s speech was warmly received, resonating deeply with the audience.

This event marked the conclusion of PM Chính’s official visit to the UAE and the successful start of his trip to three Middle Eastern countries.

The PM and the Vietnamese delegation then departed from Abu Dhabi, en route to Riyadh to attend the Eighth Future Investment Initiative Summit and to begin their official visit to Saudi Arabia. — VNS