PM Chính, UAE minister discuss cooperation prospects in industry and advanced technologies

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met United Arab Emirates’ Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, who highlighted the importance of Việt Nam-UAE relations to the prosperity of each country and its respective region.

Reviewing the efforts of both countries for the Việt Nam-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the UAE minister hoped to promote cooperation with Việt Nam in multiple fields, especially in the energy sectors with oil refinery and liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy.

During a meeting on Tuesday he also proposed building a warehouse centre in Việt Nam to respond to the product demand for the whole region.

UAE has a strong capacity to develop high-tech industries, artificial intelligence (AI), productivity improvement and technology optimisation, minister Al Jaber said, suggesting that the two countries establish contact points to promote cooperation in key sectors.

Sending his congratulations on the achievements and establishment of the Ministry of Industry and High Technology, PM Chính praised the interest, investment and cooperation between UAE and Việt Nam, which has been firmed up in the recently signed CEPA.

The Vietnamese leader highlighted the vast potential of science-technology cooperation between Việt Nam and UAE, especially in energy, advanced technology and AI. He requested that the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and businesses continue their assistance for bilateral collaborations.

PM Chính said that Việt Nam has been leveraging its potential for the oil and gas industry, including extraction, refining and trade.

The country currently has three oil refineries and expects to increase this figure in the future, to meet not only the demands within the country but also the Southeast Asian region and Chinese markets.

The PM asked that UAE corporations work with Vietnamese businesses on specific projects, such as building oil storage facilities in Việt Nam for regional distribution.

Speaking about Việt Nam’s potential and strategy for energy development, particularly wind and solar power for both domestic use and exports, PM Chính said he looked forward to bilateral cooperation in this aspect.

Regarding digital technology, he said that Việt Nam advocated growth based on science, technology and innovation and is focusing on digital transformation, particularly AI, cloud computing, Internet of Things, with many local corporations grown to the global level such as FPT and Viettel.

At the same time, Việt Nam has established the National Innovation Centre and is focusing resources on promoting the semiconductor industry, with training expected for 50,000 engineers in this field.

PM Chính said that Việt Nam continues to perfect its legal frameworks and institutions to facilitate foreign investments into Việt Nam, including regulations related to the electricity sector and requested that UAE companies connect and negotiate with Việt Nam to carry out specific cooperation projects. — VNS