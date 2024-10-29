Celebrating Türkiye’s Republic Day: Robust Cooperation with Việt Nam

Turkish ambassador Korhan Kemik wrote to Việt Nam News on the 101st anniversary of the Republic Day of the country.

On October 29, 2024, the Turkish people proudly celebrate the 101st anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, honouring the enduring legacy of our great leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founding father of the Republic and its first President. Republic Day is a powerful reminder of the unity, resilience and forward-looking spirit that define Turkish national identity. These principles continue to inspire Türkiye’s global engagement, which is built on cooperation, solidarity and peace.

In an increasingly complex world, Türkiye not only advocates multilateralism and collaborates with international organisations, but also takes an active role in promoting peace and stability through its own initiatives. It plays a vital role in bridging cultures and regions, fostering shared prosperity through trade, development and collaborative partnerships. This spirit of international cooperation is demonstrated not only in Türkiye’s initiatives in international fora but also in its bilateral relationships — such as with Việt Nam, where mutual respect and solidarity form the cornerstone of their ties.

Turkish-Vietnamese relations: cooperation based on shared values

Turkish - Vietnamese relations are founded on shared values of patriotism, independence and resilience. Atatürk’s declaration during Turkish War of Independence — “Either independence or death” — resonates profoundly with Việt Nam’s founding father and visionary leader Hồ Chí Minh’s words: “Nothing is more precious than independence and freedom.” Although their struggles for sovereignty occurred in different eras and under distinct circumstances, the shared spirit of resilience continues to inspire both nations as they confront global challenges.

The bond of solidarity between Türkiye and Việt Nam was evident when Việt Nam dispatched its first-ever rescue team abroad to assist Türkiye after devastating earthquakes in February 2023. This act of solidarity will always be remembered with gratitude by the Turkish people. For its part, Türkiye supported Việt Nam in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi, with the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency implementing projects in affected areas, the Turkish Red Crescent providing financial assistance to the Vietnamese Red Cross, and Turkish companies providing both material and financial aid — demonstrating the strength of friendship beyond formal diplomacy.

Bilateral relations gained significant momentum with the visit of Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính to Türkiye in November 2023. This historic visit, the first at the prime ministerial level from Việt Nam to Türkiye, marked a milestone in the relations and paved the way for deeper cooperation across multiple sectors. As a testament to the strengthening relations, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on October 23, 2024, on the sidelines of the expanded BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, where both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further advancing Türkiye - Việt Nam relations.

Expanding economic cooperation

Economic cooperation is thriving, with bilateral trade exceeding US$3 billion in 2023, and a $4 billion target within reach. Türkiye, the largest foreign investor in Việt Nam from the Middle East and Western Asia, provided nearly $1 billion in registered capital to the country up to now. A remarkable showcase of this collaboration is the Long Thành International Airport project, where a Turkish company-led consortium is constructing the passenger terminal, highlighting Türkiye’s contribution to Việt Nam’s infrastructure development.

The establishment of the Turkish Chamber of Commerce in Việt Nam (Turkcham) in September 2024 marks another significant step in strengthening economic ties. Turkcham will serve not only as a business hub but also as a catalyst for fostering new opportunities and promoting shared goals.

Intensified cultural and educational ties

Beyond economic collaboration, people-to-people connections lie at the heart of the Turkish - Vietnamese relationship. Cultural and tourism exchanges bolster mutual understanding and further enhance bilateral ties. Turkish Airlines plays a key role in connecting the two nations by operating daily flights between Istanbul and both Hà Nội and Hồ Chí Minh City. This connectivity not only facilitates trade and tourism but also enhances cultural interaction. Additionally, the rising popularity of Turkish television series among Vietnamese audiences deepens their understanding of Turkish culture.

Educational cooperation forms another key pillar of the bilateral relations. Turkish scholarships allow Vietnamese students to pursue higher education in Türkiye, strengthening academic and intellectual exchanges. Moreover, these programmes not only equip students with valuable knowledge and skills, but also foster lasting personal and professional connections.

Future of collaboration and solidarity

As Türkiye celebrates the 101st anniversary of its Republic Day, the ties between Türkiye and Việt Nam continue to deepen, driven by shared objectives such as sustainable development, regional stability and global peace. Türkiye's Asia Anew initiative has also opened new avenues for cooperation, further enriching the partnership between the two nations. I am confident that Türkiye and Việt Nam will continue forging a brighter future together, grounded in mutual collaboration, prosperity and solidarity.