PM meets with National Security Adviser of Abu Dhabi

DUBAI - Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with National Security Advisor of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on October 28 (local time), as part of his official visit to the Middle Eastern country.

PM Chính praised the National Security Advisor's instrumental role in maintaining security, ensuring social order, and promoting development, innovation and prosperity in the UAE, particularly in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Việt Nam welcomes and stands ready to create favourable conditions for investors from the UAE and Abu Dhabi in particular, he said, expressing his hope that Zayed Al Nahyan would encourage UAE corporations and investment funds to consider investing in large-scale projects in sectors where the UAE has strengths, such as energy, renewable energy, oil and gas, logistics and materials production.

PM Chính suggested the two sides strengthen cooperation and share experiences in high-tech science and information technology.

He also proposed promoting security cooperation, exploring the possibility of expanding cooperation in technology and science in service of crime prevention, and advancing cooperation in combating human trafficking, and exchanging information on criminal activities.

Zayed Al Nahyan highlighted the significance of the Vietnamese leader's official visit to the UAE, affirming that UAE leaders value the bilateral cooperation and hope that the two sides will continue to promote it in order to implement cooperation projects in new areas in the near future.

As Chairman of G42 Group, which specialises in artificial intelligence and cloud computing, Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his desire to invest in Việt Nam to promote the application of technology solutions in various fields and foster the development of digital services in the Southeast Asian nation. VNA/VNS