Việt Nam, UAE agree to elevate relations to comprehensive partnership

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính held talks with President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday, where the two leaders agreed to elevate their bilateral relationship to a comprehensive partnership.

This development makes the UAE the first Middle Eastern country to become Việt Nam’s comprehensive partner, underscoring both nations' commitment and high expectations for a strengthened, practical and effective collaboration.

The meeting took place as part of PM Chính's official visit to the UAE. During their discussions, the UAE President warmly welcomed the Prime Minister, expressing confidence that the visit would serve as a powerful catalyst, marking a new phase of enhanced cooperation between the two countries.

President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised Việt Nam's proud history and remarkable growth, emphasising the mutual learning opportunities between Việt Nam and the UAE. He reaffirmed that Việt Nam was a key partner for the UAE in Asia, adding that collaboration with Việt Nam was one of the UAE's primary interests.

Expressing his pleasure at visiting the UAE officially for the first time, PM Chính commended the UAE’s achievements, which positioned the country as a leading economic, financial and technological hub in the region, a true "miracle in the desert" of the Middle East.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the remarkable progress in bilateral relations, marked by three key advancements, including strengthened political trust and mutual understanding, increasingly substantive economic cooperation and more robust support and coordination in multilateral forums.

The two agreed to elevate their relationship to a Comprehensive Partnership to fulfil the aspirations of their leaders and people, and to contribute to peace, stability, cooperation and development both regionally and globally.

The two leaders outlined six priority areas for cooperation. These are to swiftly establish action plans under the Comprehensive Partnership framework; advance collaboration in innovation, green transition, digital transformation and circular economy; drive breakthroughs in bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation; develop the Halal industry and expand the market for Vietnamese Halal products; strengthen cooperation in labour, culture, tourism, sports and people-to-people exchange; and closely coordinate, consult and support each other on regional and global issues in multilateral forums.

PM Chính also requested that UAE authorities provide support for the Vietnamese community living and working in the UAE.

President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan pledged to actively direct UAE agencies to work with their Vietnamese counterparts to implement the outcomes of PM Chính's visit.

He expressed satisfaction with the increasing number of Vietnamese workers in the UAE and assured that support would be provided to help the Vietnamese community settle in the country.

Additionally, he endorsed the establishment of a Vietnamese Cultural Centre in the UAE and committed to overseeing specific initiatives, such as supporting a youth football academy in Việt Nam and establishing a financial centre in HCM City.

In terms of the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) issue, PM Chính urged the UAE to support the position of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Việt Nam, emphasising the need to maintain peace, security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight.

He advocated for peaceful dispute resolution based on international law, the United Nations Charter and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

PM Chính used the occasion to extend an invitation on behalf of State President Lương Cường for President Sheikh Mohammed to visit Việt Nam, which he accepted. – VNS