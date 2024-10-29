Việt Nam-Australia defence cooperation makes progress: official

SYDNEY - Deputy Secretary of Strategy, Policy, and Industry at the Australian Department of Defence Hugh Jeffrey on October 29 hailed the strides in defence cooperation between his country and Việt Nam since they upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in March.

At a reception for Vietnamese Ambassador Phạm Hùng Tâm, Jeffrey said Việt Nam's sending a naval ship to the Kakadu Exercise 2024 in Darwin for the first time demonstrates the growing strategic cooperation and trust between the two countries' defence forces.

The official praised Việt Nam's role and position, identifying it as a priority partner of Australia in the region. He committed to continued support and collaboration with the country in areas such as training, joint exercises, and especially United Nations peacekeeping operations.

He also pledged to enhance cooperation at multilateral forums, particularly within the framework of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM+).

Australia will send a delegation to the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2024, the second of its kind, scheduled to take place in December in Hà Nội, the official affirmed.

Tâm, in reply, commended Australian defence forces for their role in transporting relief supplies to Việt Nam to help mitigate the impacts of Typhoon Yagi, one of the strongest to strike the Southeast Asian nation in decades.

The diplomat expressed his confidence that bilateral cooperation in the six priority areas, including security and defence, will grow further, matching the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He suggested the two sides maintain close coordination to effectively implement the outcomes of the seventh Việt Nam-Australia Defence Policy Dialogue in March and the ninth Việt Nam-Australia Diplomacy-Defence Dialogue in August.

The two sides also discussed measures to strengthen the defence ties in the time ahead, and exchanged views on regional and international issues of shared concern. VNS