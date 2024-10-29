Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam-Australia defence cooperation makes progress: official

October 29, 2024 - 16:57
At a reception for Vietnamese Ambassador Phạm Hùng Tâm, Deputy Secretary of Strategy, Policy, and Industry at the Australian Department of Defence Hugh Jeffrey said Việt Nam's sending a naval ship to the Kakadu Exercise 2024 in Darwin for the first time demonstrates the growing strategic cooperation and trust between the two countries' defence forces.
Vietnamese Ambassador Phạm Hùng Tâm (left) and Deputy Secretary of Strategy, Policy, and Industry at the Australian Department of Defence Hugh Jeffrey. VNA/VNS Photo

SYDNEY - Deputy Secretary of Strategy, Policy, and Industry at the Australian Department of Defence Hugh Jeffrey on October 29 hailed the strides in defence cooperation between his country and Việt Nam since they upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in March.

At a reception for Vietnamese Ambassador Phạm Hùng Tâm, Jeffrey said Việt Nam's sending a naval ship to the Kakadu Exercise 2024 in Darwin for the first time demonstrates the growing strategic cooperation and trust between the two countries' defence forces.

The official praised Việt Nam's role and position, identifying it as a priority partner of Australia in the region. He committed to continued support and collaboration with the country in areas such as training, joint exercises, and especially United Nations peacekeeping operations.

He also pledged to enhance cooperation at multilateral forums, particularly within the framework of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM+).

Australia will send a delegation to the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2024, the second of its kind, scheduled to take place in December in Hà Nội, the official affirmed.

Tâm, in reply, commended Australian defence forces for their role in transporting relief supplies to Việt Nam to help mitigate the impacts of Typhoon Yagi, one of the strongest to strike the Southeast Asian nation in decades.

The diplomat expressed his confidence that bilateral cooperation in the six priority areas, including security and defence, will grow further, matching the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He suggested the two sides maintain close coordination to effectively implement the outcomes of the seventh Việt Nam-Australia Defence Policy Dialogue in March and the ninth Việt Nam-Australia Diplomacy-Defence Dialogue in August.

The two sides also discussed measures to strengthen the defence ties in the time ahead, and exchanged views on regional and international issues of shared concern. VNS

Related Stories

Politics & Law

Việt Nam-Australia diplomacy-defence dialogue held in Hà Nội

The Australia side expressed its wish to promote cooperation with Việt Nam in the fields of digital transformation, digital economy, and high-tech industries, increasing investment in wind power, diversifying supply chains, training and developing businesses, especially small- and medium-sized enterprises in line with Australia's Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040.

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Kiên Giang continues measures against IUU fishing

Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Lâm Minh Thanh has asked the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to complete the registration, the granting of technical safety certificates and fishing licences for vessels, as well as the installation of vessel monitoring systems (VMS) according to regulations.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam - Laos combatant alliance a testament of special bilateral ties

With the spirit of proletarian internationalism and following President Ho Chi Minh’s teaching that “helping the friend means helping ourselves”, volunteer soldiers and experts of Vietnam in Laos made substantial contributions to excellently fulfill the duty of joining hands with the Lao army and people to secure complete victory in the resistance wars against the French and US invaders.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom