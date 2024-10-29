Party Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education urged to keep innovating

HÀ NỘI – Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Tuesday urged the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education to keep innovating in popularising the Party and the State’s policies and laws to the public.

Speaking at a working session with the commission on the communication work since the 13th National Party Congress and its key tasks in the coming time, Lâm said that in recent years, the Party’s information and education work has been deployed synchronously, matching with reality. The commission has actively advised the Party Central Committee to issue many resolutions, directives, conclusions and regulations of the Party on politics, ideology, ethics and propaganda work, including new and unprecedented issues.

The popularisation of the Party's guidelines and policies, the State's laws and policies, external information, and grasping the ideological situation and public opinion has been carried out quite systematically, Lâm said.

The commission also oriented information and communication more proactively and effectively, both in life and cyberspace, he said.

The Party leader noted that the commission has mobilised the participation of press and media agencies from the central to local levels, gradually building and consolidating the information and communication posture, creating a mainstream information flow, overwhelming negative and false information, creating consensus, arousing the will and determination of the entire Party, the entire people, and the entire army to effectively carry out revolutionary tasks in the new period.

Lâm said that in the new revolution period, the communication and education work must contribute to strengthening solidarity and creating emulation atmosphere in the entire Party, the entire people, and the entire army to implement the Party's policies and viewpoints, and the State's policies and laws.

The communication work must make the Party and State's viewpoints fully grasped by every Party member and each person. The work arouses the will, motivates the entire people to act with determination, and promotes patriotism, the spirit of great national solidarity.

Lâm asked for innovation in the communication and education work to meet requirements in reality, detect emerging issues and promptly advise the Party to effectively resolve the issues.

The Party leader said that he believed that the communication and education sector in general and the commission will promote their glorious 94-year tradition and valuable experiences to excellently fulfill all tasks entrusted by the Party and people. VNS