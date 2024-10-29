Việt Nam, Venezuela pledge to deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường expressed his wishes that Việt Nam and Venezuela will continue to deepen bilateral relations in economics, trade and investment for the benefit of the two peoples, while contributing to peace, cooperation and development in the two regions and the world.

He was speaking while hosting Executive Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez Gomez on Tuesday in Hà Nội as part of the latter’s working visit to Việt Nam from October 29 to 30.

Cường suggested the two sides continue to increase delegation exchanges and contacts at all levels, especially at high levels, to create momentum for cooperation in areas of need in both countries.

In particular, he said the two sides should continue to educate the younger generation to preserve the good friendship between the people of both countries.

The two leaders agreed to continue directing the two countries' agencies, departments and sectors to develop practical cooperation plans and programmes in agriculture, energy and telecommunications.

Cường also conveyed his regards and invitation to Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro to pay an official visit to Việt Nam.

Earlier the same day, Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân hosted a welcome ceremony for the Venezuelan executive vice president in Hà Nội.

During their talks, which followed the welcome ceremony, the two leaders informed each other about recent developments in each country, exchanged measures to strengthen the Việt Nam - Venezuela comprehensive partnership, and discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Xuân warmly welcomed and said she highly appreciated Rodriguez Gomez's visit to Việt Nam, which coincided with the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries (December 18, 1989 - December 18, 2002).

She confirmed that Việt Nam values its traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership with Venezuela, and wishes to develop the bilateral relationship in a more extensive and practical manner.

Vice President Xuân suggested that the two sides increase exchanges of delegations at all levels, through the Party, State, National Assembly, localities and people-to-people exchanges, while maintaining and promoting the effectiveness of established cooperation mechanisms.

She hoped that Venezuela will encourage and facilitate the business community to strengthen connections, promote trade and foster investment opportunities.

For her part, Rodriguez Gomez expressed her pleasure to visit Việt Nam again after a trip in 2015. She expressed her admiration for the history of the struggle for the nation's liberation and congratulated Việt Nam on its renewal achievements, especially its impressive economic growth, which is considered Việt Nam’s contribution to the world and a model for Venezuela.

Rodriguez Gomez confirmed that the Venezuelan Government continues to value and prioritise strengthening relations with Việt Nam, and wishes to accompany and cooperate with Việt Nam for both countries' mutual development.

Both host and guest expressed their satisfaction with recent positive developments in bilateral relations, notably the results of a recent meeting between Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and President Nicolas Maduro on October 24, the visit to Venezuela by Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang in April 2024, and the visit to Việt Nam by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto in June 2024.

The two leaders agreed on a number of measures to further deepen multifaceted cooperation in politics, diplomacy, trade, investment, agriculture, energy, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

They also vowed to build cooperation opportunities in potential areas such as telecommunications and construction.

The two sides agreed to organise the fourth meeting of the Việt Nam - Venezuela Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee and the 10th Deputy Foreign Minister-level Political Consultation.

Discussing international and regional issues of mutual concern, the two leaders agreed that international disagreements and disputes should be resolved by peaceful means on the basis of international law and the United Nations Charter. — VNS