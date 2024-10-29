Vietnamese, French communist parties hold 4th theoretical workshop

HÀ NỘI – The 4th theoretical workshop between the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and the French Communist Party (PCF) was held in Hà Nội on Tuesday under the theme “Human security in a changing world and the practice of response policies of Việt Nam and France".

Politburo member, President of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Xuân Thắng and National Secretary of the PCF Fabien Roussel co-chaired the event.

Speaking at the event, Thắng said that the workshop was an activity of important political and scientific significance for the two parties to share theoretical achievements and practical experiences in implementing policies and guidelines to ensure human security.

The CPV always attaches importance to promoting and upholding the human factor, placing people at the centre of the development strategy, constantly supplementing and perfecting theoretical thinking on human security and implementing it in practice to ensure the comprehensive development of people and the sustainability of society.

Meanwhile, Roussel affirmed that the solidarity between the two parties is the result of a long history of close ties, founded by President Hồ Chí Minh since he participated in founding the PCF at the Tours Congress in 1920.

As a pillar of the unity and solidarity of the left wing and progressive forces in France, the PCF always supports all efforts and initiatives to develop and strengthen relations between Việt Nam and France for the common interests of the two peoples, he said.

Held every three years since 2012, the workshop is one of cooperative activities between the CPV and PCF, providing the two parties with an opportunity to share theoretical content and practical experience to improve the effectiveness of each party's activities. VNS