Home Politics & Law

PM meets Jordan's Crown Prince in Riyadh

October 30, 2024 - 07:40
October 30, 2024 - 07:40
— VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

RIYADH — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had a meeting with Crown Prince of Jordan Al Hussein bin Abdullah II in Riyadh on Tuesday (local time), on the occasion of the former's trip to Saudi Arabia and attendance at the 8th Edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII).

Chính congratulated Jordan on the country's success in implementing the “Economic Modernisation Vision” and highly valued its role in supporting Palestinian people, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region.

He conveyed Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and State President Lương Cường and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn regards and invitations to the King and leaders of Jordan to visit Việt Nam at an early date.

Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II expressed admiration for Việt Nam's socio-economic development achievements, describing the country as a bright spot in economic development in Asia.

He said that the King of Jordan has special feelings for Việt Nam and will visit Việt Nam as soon as possible.

The Crown Prince agreed with Chính's proposals on establishing bilateral cooperation mechanisms such as political consultations between the two Foreign Ministries and an Inter-governmental Committee.

The two leaders agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in tourism and education, and to increase the exchange of each other's strong products, including Việt Nam's agricultural, aquatic, seafood, footwear, textiles, and electronic products.

The Jordanian Crown Prince welcomed Việt Nam's new directions in investing in developing the Halal industry, affirming its readiness to coordinate with and import Halal food products from Việt Nam.

Chinh invited Al Hussein bin Abdullah to visit Việt Nam, and the latter accepted the invitation with pleasure.—VNS

