PM’s Qatar official visit to lift bilateral multifaceted cooperation to new height

HÀ NỘI – The upcoming official visit to Qatar by Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính is expected to create momentum, and open up a new cooperation period for the bilateral relations.

The official visit, the first of its kind by a Prime Minister of Việt Nam to the Middle East country after 15 years, takes place in the context that the bilateral relations are developing well, with various substantive results.

More than three decades of good relations

Việt Nam and Qatar officially established their diplomatic relations on February 8, 1993. Over the past 30 years, thanks to the efforts of senior leaders and people of both countries, their multifaceted cooperation has seen significant development steps in various fields.

Regular visits by both countries’ leaders have contributed to strengthening political trust and facilitating bilateral collaboration.

In addition, Việt Nam and Qatar have organised political consultations between the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs three times in February 2015, July 2022 and July 2024, and two meetings of their joint committee in Doha in April 2013, and in Hà Nội in April 2016. Notably, a wide range of activities were held in both countries last year to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.

The two countries have regularly supported each other at multilateral forums. Qatar endorsed Việt Nam's candidacy for a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 term, while the Southeast Asian nation is also always ready to act as a bridge for the Middle East country to step up cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Ample room remains for economic, trade cooperation

Along with political relations, economic collaboration has also developed strongly. With complementary advantages, economic collaboration is regarded as a bright spot in the bilateral relationship. With its strong potential in energy and finance, Qatar is assessed to be a promising economic and investment partner for Việt Nam.

Last year, two-way trade enjoyed a year-on-year surge of 32 per cent to US$497.2 million. Việt Nam’s main imports included gas, plastics, and chemicals, while its key exports were aquatic products, electrical wires and cables, wooden products, and bamboo products.

Currently, Qatar has one investment project in Việt Nam in the manufacturing and processing industry, with registered capital of $3.23 million. According to information from the Qatari side, the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) is indirectly pouring capital (through development banks and third-party investment funds) into several real estate and industrial projects in Việt Nam, with total capital of about 500 million USD. Meanwhile, the Petrovietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC) is implementing several contracts to supply equipment, design services, and personnel for Qatar's North Oil Company from 2019 to 2025.

Tourism cooperation and people-to-people exchanges have many advantages, especially since Qatar Airways opened direct flights from Doha to Hồ Chí Minh City in 2007, to Hanoi in 2010, and to Da Nang in 2018. The airline is also operating some flights from Việt Nam to other countries.

Labour is another area of cooperation between Việt Nam and Qatar, with approximately 300 Vietnamese workers currently working in the Middle Eastern country.

Both nations are working to finalise important agreements that will provide a legal framework for collaboration in maritime affairs, customs, justice, security, culture, and tourism, while promoting the establishment of a business council to facilitate cooperation in energy, gas, and oil services.

According to experts, Qatar has advantages in geographical location and transport connectivity among continents, with a system of modern and developed airports and seaports. Therefore, economic, trade, and investment cooperation with Qatar is not limited to its territorial boundaries but can take advantage of its role as a gateway to penetrate the Gulf region and other markets.

Similarly, given Việt Nam's strategic position in the ASEAN region, Qatar can use Việt Nam as a means to access neighbouring markets. It can also support and complement Qatar with its advantages in agricultural production and food exports, machinery, equipment, and electronic components. Additionally, the Southeast Asian nation can provide skilled labourers for Qatar, particularly in technical fields, nursing, and service sectors; and exchange knowledge and experience in areas like digital transformation and energy transition.

Therefore, PM Chính's official visit is expected to help strengthen political trust and create momentum for a new phase of cooperation in the Việt Nam-Qatar relations, especially in attracting investment from Qatar to Việt Nam and facilitating Vietnamese goods and services' access to the Qatari market and the Gulf region.

According to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Hằng, the trip aims to promote a more comprehensive and effective relationship between the two countries, particularly in market opening, high-quality investment, and cooperation in labour, education, culture, sports, tourism, people-to-people exchanges, climate change response, and new fields like science and technology, clean energy, digital transformation, innovation, and the development of the Halal industry. VNS