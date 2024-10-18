Vietnamese, Lao, Cambodian top legislators meet in Vientiane

VIENTIANE — Việt Nam's National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn and his counterparts from Laos Saysomphone Phomvihane, who is Chair of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), and Cambodia Khuon Sudary had a working breakfast in Vientiane on Friday on the occasion of the 45th General Assembly of the AIPA.

Mẫn and Khuon Sudary congratulated Laos on its success in performing the role of the ASEAN Chair in 2024, and expressed their belief that with the thorough preparations and rich experience of the Lao NA leader, the country will continue to reap more successes as the AIPA Chair in 2024, contributing to enhancing the country’s position and role in the region and the word.

Saysomphone Phomvihane highly valued the support and assistance that Việt Nam and Cambodia have provided to Laos in performing the role of the ASEAN Chair and AIPA Chair in 2024.

The top legislators said that the meeting is a good chance for the three legislatures to promote the efficiency of their cooperation amid the complicated and unpredictable developments in the region and the world.

They affirmed that they treasure the value of solidarity and cohesion among the three countries and their sacrifice for each other during the struggle for national liberation, the protection of independence and sovereignty and the current cause of socio-economic development, considering the ties as a priceless asset that needs to be preserved and further promoted for the benefit of each country and all three countries.

They agreed that cooperation among the three countries, guided and directed by the three Parties’ leaders, is developing across various fields, with defence and security continuing to serve as a solid pillar; economic, trade, and investment ties growing in a robust manner; and collaboration in other areas such as tourism, education and training, culture, and people-to-people exchanges making significant progress.

The three top legislators affirmed that strengthening parliamentary cooperation has contributed to comprehensive collaboration across all channels and levels, and played a crucial role in trilateral cooperation, especially in perfecting institutions, formulating policies and laws, and supporting the governments in socio-economic development while ensuring national security and defence, as well as enhancing connectivity among their economies.

They pledged to coordinate effectively and prepare well for an upcoming meeting among the leaders of the three Parties.

To help realise the commitments made by the three countries’ senior leaders, the top legislators agreed to enhance bilateral and trilateral exchanges and interactions; and work closely to monitor and promote the implementation of signed cooperation agreements and trilateral cooperation mechanisms. They also highlighted the need to strengthen exchanges and training for youth and young leaders to nurture the future of collaboration among the three countries; continue to carry out programmes for training young officials in border provinces; and cooperate closely to maintain the borderlines of peace, stability and friendship between Việt Nam and Laos, Việt Nam and Cambodia, and among all three countries.

Khuon Sodary and Saysomphone Phomvihane spoke highly of Mẫn's putting forth of Việt Nam's four initiatives at the AIPA conference of young parliamentarians, namely promoting the role of the young ASEAN parliamentarians, improving social welfare and job opportunities for the elderly in ASEAN, enhancing the elimination of violence against women and girls in the bloc, and strengthening institutional capacity to connect transportation, aviation and sea ports in the region.

The three top legislators reaffirmed the significance and roles of the Cambodia - Laos - Việt Nam Development Triangle Area over the past 25 years, saying the cooperation mechanism have brought substantive results to the development in each nation and tightened the close ties among them. They also concurred to continue consolidating the effective cooperation in accordance with the nations’ development requirements in the new period while emphasising the importance of trust and solidarity for the interests of the three countries as well as for peace, stability, collaboration, and development.

They committed to supporting each other at international and regional forums such as AIPA, the Inter-Parliamentary Union, and the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum. They stressed that the three parliaments will continue the close coordination and implementation of parliamentary cooperation contents, as well as existing bilateral and multilateral cooperation mechanisms.

Besides, they agreed to consider the establishment of a working breakfast mechanism among them in the coming time. — VNA/VNS