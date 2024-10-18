NA Chairman meets with Lao Prime Minister

VIENTIANE — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn met with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane on October 17, assuring the host that Việt Nam always gives top priority to the special traditional ties with Laos and fully supports Laos in its national defence, construction, renewal and development.

Chairman Mẫn congratulated Lao Party, State and people on their great and comprehensive achievements in the implementation of the Resolution of the 11th National Congress of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and the 9th socio-economic development plan for 2021-25.

He believed that under the sound leadership of the LPRP, Laos will successfully organise the 12th National Party Congress in early 2026 and fulfil its national development strategies.

He expressed his desire to deepen bilateral ties between the two countries and legislatures in a practical and effective manner, serving the cause of renewal, national building and safeguarding in each country.

Việt Nam is ready to increase cooperation and share its experience with Laos in drafting and amending the constitution and laws, as well as help Laos successfully host meetings during its tenure as ASEAN Chair and Chair of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in 2024, he said.

Siphadone welcomed the Vietnamese delegation led by Mẫn on their official visit and attendance of the 45th General Assembly of the AIPA (AIPA-45), believing that the trip will contribute to the success of the event.

He thanked Việt Nam for its support to Laos to successfully host the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and related meeting, as well as undertake the roles of ASEAN Chair and AIPA Chair in 2024.

The host praised Việt Nam for its continued strong economic growth, political stability, and improved living standards, noting that Việt Nam's external relations are expanding, contributing to its increasing role on the global arena.

He expressed his delight at the ongoing development of bilateral special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, which is evident via regular visits and exchanges of delegations at all levels. Economic, trade and investment collaboration has also seen strides.

The Lao PM spoke highly of the outcomes of the talks between the two legislative leaders, during which they had evaluated the cooperative ties between the two parliaments, exchanged views on regional and international situations, and discussed cooperation orientations and plans for the coming time.

He affirmed his support for the two NAs to continue carrying out their cooperation agreement, especially the exchanges of delegations at all levels, supervisory activities, and the acceleration of the implementation of treaties and agreements inked between the two countries' Governments and localities so as to bring their economic, trade and investment partnerships on par with the sound political relations.

Mẫn affirmed that the Vietnamese NA will continue the close coordination with its Lao counterpart to create favourable legal corridors for the two Governments to fruitfully carry out the high-level agreements between the two Poliburos, enhance coordination to supervise the implementation of the two Governments’ agreements, and promote the perfection of institutions and policies to facilitate joint investment projects.

The top legislator of Vietnam suggested the two countries increase sharing information and experience in new socio-economic development issues, the ensuring of macroeconomic stability, the expansion of external relations, and the improvement of the international integration efficiency.

It is necessary to further fortify cooperation across the areas of defence and security to effectively respond to traditional and non-traditional security challenges, he stressed, saying both sides should work together to build a borderline of peace, friendship, stability and sustainable development while strongly cooperating in the fight against cross-border crimes, especially drug ones.

Man went on to recommend the two nations promote, create breakthroughs and better cooperation effectiveness in economy, culture, education, health care and science - technology on the basis of promoting the strengths and potential of each side, support Vietnamese firms’ investment activities in Laos, step up locality-to-locality collaboration in agriculture, tourism, investment and trade, as well as coordinate with and back each other at multilateral forums.

The two leaders also discussed the bilateral cooperation over the recent past and future orientations, with the Lao PM suggesting the two parliaments continue promoting their roles in institutional building, coordinating in supervision, and pushing ahead with the implementation of other signed documents. — VNA/VNS