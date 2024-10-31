Fighting overspending as crucial as combating corruption: top leader

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, head of the Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption and Anti-Wastefulness has called on Party committees, organisations and relevant authorities to integrate anti-corruption efforts with anti-wastefulness.

He emphasised that the fight against wastefulness should hold the same significance as the fight against corruption and negative practices.

Lâm made the remarks during a meeting to discuss the current situation and results of handling corruption cases from after the 26th session of the committee until now, as well as the strategies for addressing several ongoing cases under the committee's oversight.

The meeting took place on Wednesday morning at the headquarters of the Party Committee in Hà Nội.

During the meeting, he urged party committees and relevant agencies to intensify their efforts against corruption, wastefulness and negative practices while also focusing on enhancing anti-wastefulness strategies.

He said at the Party Central Committee’s 10th plenum, two core tasks for the nation were identified as accelerating progress to meet the goals set forth in the 13th National Congress resolution and preparing thoroughly for the successful organisation of the 14th Party Congress.

“So, the central steering committee for anti-corruption and anti-wastefulness must also perform the two critical national tasks effectively."

Furthermore, the Politburo expanded the functions and responsibilities of the central steering committee for wastefulness prevention.

Consequently, the tasks of combating corruption, wastefulness and negativity must align closely with the important political objectives for the country, he said.

Lâm urged a decisive approach to implementing a breakthrough strategy in preventing wastefulness.

He insisted that combating financial waste be treated as a task on par with combating corruption, not merely a consequence of anti-corruption efforts.

He underscored the seriousness and broad scope of the issue, highlighting the substantial damages caused by wastefulness, which could far exceed those linked to corruption.

He called for a persistent implementation of comprehensive solutions, building a culture of wastefulness prevention throughout society and establishing anti-wastefulness practices as ethical and social norms.

He also demanded the prompt resolution of serious and complex corruption cases that attract public attention, aiming to conclude investigations, prosecutions and trials of 12 cases and two matters by the end of this year.

That included striving to bring two key cases to trial as per the central steering committee's plan.

One involved: "violations of bidding regulations causing serious consequences; bribery; receiving bribes; and abusing positions and powers during public duties" related to the Management Board for Health Construction Projects in Bắc Ninh Province and the International Progress Joint Stock Company (AIC), among others.

Another concerned: "violations of regulations on the management and use of State assets causing losses and wastefulness; negligence resulting in serious consequences; bribery; and abusing positions and powers for personal gain" involving Xuyên Việt Oil Travel and Transport Trading Company Limited and several related agencies.

He called for a thorough review, summary and comprehensive evaluation of the implementation of the 2013 Law on Thrift Practice and Wastefulness Prevention, along with related legal provisions, to amend and enhance the effectiveness of managing and using state resources.

He told relevant agencies to continue to direct, inspect, audit and monitor areas with high risks and public concerns regarding corruption, wastefulness and negative behaviour, addressing issues that evoke public discontent while minimising impacts on the normal operations of agencies and enterprises.

At the meeting, the steering committee also agreed to prioritise the review and resolution of stalled projects that wasted State and social resources.

The initial focus would be on the construction of the second facilities for Bạch Mai Hospital and the Việt Nam—Germany Hospital, the flood control project in HCM City, and renewable energy projects that were not yet connected or operational.

Since the central steering committee’s 26th session, Party committees and inspection commissions at all levels have concentrated on addressing recommendations regarding 247 Party organisations and 441 Party members, referring 26 cases to investigative authorities.

The Politburo, the Secretariat and the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission disciplined six senior officials under their management, bringing the total number of high-ranking officials disciplined this year to 52.

Nationwide, prosecuting authorities have started legal proceedings against 734 cases and brought to trial 2,703 defendants for economic and position-related corruption.

Notably, the central steering committee completed the first-instance trials of two high-profile cases that garnered significant public attention as planned.

One case involved the: "fraudulent appropriation of property; money laundering; and illegal cross-border currency transport" linked to SCB Bank and Vạn Thịnh Phát Group, along with related companies (Phase II); and another case involved "bribery; receiving bribes; bribery brokering; falsification in public service; and illegal production, trading, or gifting of tools, equipment, or software for unlawful purposes" occurring at the Việt Nam Register Department and various inspection centres across HCM City and other provinces.— VNS