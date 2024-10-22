Vietnamese, Lao defence ministers visit Lóng Sập border guard station in Sơn La

SƠN LA — Vietnamese and Lao delegations visited the Lóng Sập border guard station in Mộc Châu District, the northwestern province of Sơn La on Tuesday, as part of the second Việt Nam-Lao border defence friendship exchange.

The Vietnamese delegation was led by Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission, and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Văn Giang; while the Lao delegation was headed by Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Chansamone Chanyalath.

Chanyalath affirmed that the Lao army and people are delighted at the continuously growing traditional relationship between the two countries and their armies despite changes in the region and the world.

He said he believes that the Vietnamese Party, Government and army always uphold policies aimed at establishing a border area of peace, friendship, stability and cooperation for development, including that between Sơn La and Laos’ Houaphanh province.

Later, the delegations attended the inauguration of a classroom building at the Lóng Sập semi-boarding ethnic primary and secondary school.

Chanyalath commended the support provided by the Vietnamese Party, Government, and Ministry of National Defence for the school, noting that the work is a concrete testament to the Vietnamese Party and State's policy of valuing education, particularly for young generations in remote and mountainous areas. — VNA/VNS