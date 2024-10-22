Việt Nam treasures long-term relations with China: Deputy PM

HÀ NỘI — The Party and Government of Việt Nam always attaches importance to strengthening and developing the friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn told Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam He Wei at their meeting in Hà Nội on October 22.

Sơn, who also serves as Chairman of the Việt Nam - China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation, stated that this is an objective requirement, a strategic choice, and a top priority in Việt Nam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and multilateralisation and diversification and external relations.

The Vietnamese official suggested the Ambassador and Embassy of China help promote relevant Chinese agencies' close coordination with Việt Nam's ministries, sectors, and localities to implement the high-level common perceptions.

He also emphasised the importance of maintaining and promoting exchanges and meetings at all levels between the two Parties and the two countries, and strengthening practical cooperation in various fields to achieve even more fruitful results, thus bringing tangible benefits to the people of both nations.

The two sides need to step up people-to-people exchanges to consolidate a solid social foundation and create new momentum for the development of bilateral relations. They should continue to maintain close cooperation and mutual support at multilateral mechanisms and forums, collaborate in properly managing the land border, and work together to maintain peace and stability at sea, he stressed.

The Deputy PM and FM urged the two sides to seriously implement the high-level common perceptions, as well as the agreement on basic principles guiding the settlement of sea-related issues between Việt Nam and China, appropriately address issues related to fishing vessels and fishermen, and respect each other's rights and legitimate interests. They should resolve disputes and differences by peaceful means in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

For his part, the Chinese Ambassador expressed his honour in taking on his position at a time when the China - Việt Nam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership is entering a new phase – building a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

He respectfully conveyed the greetings of Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Director of the Office of the CPC Central Committee’s Commission for Foreign Affairs, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Chairman of the China - Việt Nam Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation, to Sơn.

Agreeing with his host's opinions, the diplomat affirmed that he will make efforts to promote the implementation of high-level agreements and common perceptions, thus actively contributing to the building of a China - Việt Nam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, towards bringing practical benefits to the two countries' people.

He expressed his hope to continue receiving the attention, support, and facilitation from the Government and relevant ministries, sectors, and localities of Việt Nam during his term of office. — VNS