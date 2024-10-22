Vietnamese, Lao defence ministers hold talks, pledging to build border of peace and development

SƠN LA — General Phan Văn Giang, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence, held talks with Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Chansamone Chanyalath on the occasion of the second Việt Nam - Laos border defence friendship exchange in the northwestern province of Sơn La on October 22.

The talks provided an opportunity for the two sides to review their five-year cooperation in implementing the protocol on defence cooperation in 2020-24 , share their vision for defence relations in the 2025-29 period and beyond.

Giang expressed his pleasure at the fruitful development of the bilateral defence cooperation, saying that areas outlined in the protocol on defence cooperation for the 2020-24 period have been implemented effectively, with some contents exceeding the set targets.

Political trust and strategic alignment have been deepened, and the bond between the two countries' armed forces has been enhanced, he said, adding that the two sides have closely coordinated and supported each other at multilateral forums and mechanisms, and international events organised by them, especially during the ASEAN Chairmanship Years of Việt Nam and Laos in 2020 and 2024.

The forms and mechanisms of cooperation have become increasingly diverse. Many historic and inaugural defence diplomacy events have been organised, such as the first Việt Nam - Laos border defence friendship exchange in 2021 and the first Việt Nam - Laos - Cambodia border defence friendship exchange in 2023.

The deputy ministerial-level defence policy dialogue mechanism has played an important role in exchanging and sharing perspectives on strategic issues, promptly setting cooperation priorities, Giang said, noting that security and order in the border areas of the two countries have been increasingly strengthened.

Chanyalath highlighted the significance of the exchange, saying that it serves as an effective and distinctive cooperation model between the two countries, and an important political activity that reflects the political will of the Parties, States, militaries and localities of the two nations in strengthening the friendship and solidarity, and promoting substantive cooperation for building a borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation and development for the prosperity of each country as well as for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

The ministers agreed that in the coming time, the two sides will focus on enhancing collaboration in party and political affairs; developing and strengthening local political organisations, especially in hamlets and border areas; and effectively popularising the history, significance and importance of the Việt Nam-Laos special relationship.

The two sides pledged to better maintain existing cooperation mechanisms, such as annual high-level delegation exchanges and the deputy ministerial-level defence policy dialogue; improve the effectiveness of military and defence cooperation, especially in responding to non-traditional security challenges; and promote cooperation in managing and protecting the borderline and border makers, training human resources, and searching and repatriating remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Laos during the wartime.

At the end of their talks, Giang and Chanyalath signed a protocol on defence cooperation for the 2025-29 period and a cooperation plan for 2025 between the two ministries. — VNA/VNS