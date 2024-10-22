Vietnamese, Lao border localities hold joint exercise on fighting drug crime

SƠN LA — General Phan Văn Giang, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence, and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Chansamone Chanyalath co-directed a joint exercise on combating cross-border drug crimes within the framework of the second Việt Nam-Laos border defence friendship exchange on October 22.

The event was jointly organised by the Border Guard Command of Việt Nam's northwestern province of Sơn La Province, and the police agency and the Military Command of Laos' Houaphanh province.

The Việt Nam - Laos border has been identified as one of the key areas for the transit, trade, and transport of drugs. Since 2020, the authorities of the two countries have collaborated in busting nearly 30 significant drug cases, seizing tonnes of various types of drugs. Recently, the Việt Nam Border Guard and the Laos Border Guard and the Lao Ministry of Public Security's General Department of Police have effectively cooperated in combating drug-related crimes along the shared border.

In accordance with the protocol on border cooperation between the two Ministries of National Defence, in recent years, the border guards of Sơn La have effectively coordinated with the border management and protection forces of Houaphanh in border protection and crime prevention efforts, contributing to building a borderline of peace, friendship, stability and development.

According to Colonel Bàn Văn Chanh, Deputy Commander of the Border Guard Command of Sơn La, recent cooperation efforts, particularly in combating drug-related crimes, between the border guard forces of Sơn La and Houaphanh have been carried out regularly and effectively.

The exercise demonstrated the fundamental aspects of cooperation between the law enforcement forces of the two countries, and provided an opportunity for the forces to share experience and gain a deeper mutual understanding, thus enhancing their coordination to achieve the highest effectiveness in managing and protecting the border, as well as in fighting crimes, Chanh said.

Colonel Vongthong Khamthavongsa, Deputy Commander of the Military Command of Houaphanh province, said the exercise has further strengthened the solidarity between the border protection forces of the two countries. — VNA/VNS