Foreign leaders send congratulations to State President Lương Cường

HÀ NỘI — Leaders of countries and international organisations have sent their congratulations to Lương Cường on his election as State President of Việt Nam.

Indian President Droupadi Murmu expressed his confidence that Cường will lead Việt Nam to continue achieving new accomplishments, continuous progress, and prosperous development. He emphasised that the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Việt Nam is built on deep understanding and effective cooperation in many areas.

The leader affirmed to cooperate with his Vietnamese counterpart to further develop the partnership to bring about substantive benefits for both peoples and for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world over.

Australia's Governor-General Sam Mostyn affirmed that the upgrade of the bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership reflects the importance of the Australia-Việt Nam relations and their aspirations for future collaboration. She emphasised that the bilateral relationship is firmly based on close friendship and a shared vision for a peaceful, stable, and prosperous region.

The Governor-General also showed her desire to work closely with President Cường in the coming time to further deepen the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership, bringing about practical benefits to their peoples and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and around the world.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres affirmed that Việt Nam continues to be a reliable partner of the UN through its contributions to peacekeeping operations and its efforts to promote multilateralism in addressing global challenges. He welcomed Việt Nam's commitment to sustainable development, climate resilience, and inclusive social development, which contribute to shaping a peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable future. The leader also praised the country's progress in enhancing the participation and contributions of women in politics.

Meanwhile, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier emphasised his nation and Việt Nam have built a close and enduring friendship, adding that the upcoming 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relations in 2025 will create opportunities for them to strengthen their strategic partnership and collaborate in addressing global challenges.

President Lương Cường also received congratulations from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, President of the United Arab Emirates Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri, Palestinian President and Chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organisation's Executive Committee Mahmoud Abbas, President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab and President Borge Brende of the World Economic Forum (WEF), and Director-General of the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Qu Dongyu. — VNS