Việt Nam calls for efforts to prevent conflicts from spreading in Middle East

NEW YORK — Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN), has called on the UN Security Council to stay united and intensify efforts to ease tensions and end hostilities in the entire Middle East.

Addressing the council’s open debate themed “The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question” held on October 29-30 in New York, Giang noted that the efforts of the international community over the past year have not been sufficient to bring peace to Gaza and prevent the conflicts from spreading.

He condemned all acts of attack on civilians and civil infrastructure, as well as violations of the sovereignty of nations, while expressing concern over biased criticisms and actions that hinder the UN Secretary-General from fulfilling his responsibilities, particularly regarding mediation efforts, humanitarian aid, and promotion of dialogue among the parties involved in the Middle East.

The Vietnamese representative appealed on all parties involved to exercise maximum restraint, engage in dialogue, and adhere to international law, the UN Charter, and relevant UN resolutions. He affirmed support for the crucial role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in ensuring uninterrupted humanitarian assistance in Gaza, Lebanon, and other conflict-affected areas.

The diplomat stressed that Việt Nam supports all diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire and pursue a long-term and fair solution to the conflict in Gaza and throughout the Middle East based on a two-state solution, which includes the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the borders prior to 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

At the event, other participants also expressed concern over escalating tensions, lasting conflicts, and worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and other hotspots in the Middle East.

Representatives of many countries urged Israel to lift all barriers to humanitarian activities and ensure the safety of UN aid workers, and called on all parties to strive to reach an agreement on a ceasefire and the release of hostages, and resume the peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine. — VNA/VNS