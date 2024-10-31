Việt Nam, others call on US to immediately end embargo against Cuba

NEW YORK — Việt Nam calls on the United States to immediately end its embargo against and remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, moving towards normalising relations between the two countries based on equality, mutual respect, and respect for each other's national sovereignty and political independence, stated Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN).

Speaking at the 79th UN General Assembly’s session “Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba” held in New York on October 29-30, Giang affirmed that Việt Nam is ready to contribute to promoting dialogue and building trust in this process.

On this occasion, the diplomat reaffirmed Việt Nam's close cooperative relationship and enduring friendship and solidarity with the Cuban people.

At the session, many countries and groups expressed concern at the longest embargo in history imposed by the US on a nation, which has had severe negative impacts on Cuba's socio-economic situation, particularly causing serious and lasting harm to the people and vulnerable groups. They also urged the US to immediately lift the embargo against Cuba and to remove it from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

The same day, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution entitled “Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba” with 187 votes in favour, two against, and one abstention.

The resolution was first introduced in 1992 and has been discussed annually since then. — VNA/VNS