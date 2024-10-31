Multiple Việt Nam-Qatar cooperation agreements signed during PM's visit

|Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani at the signing ceremony in Doha on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang
HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani attended the signing ceremony of cooperation agreements between the two countries, following their talks in Doha on Thursday.
The list of signed agreements is as follows:
The protocol amending the Air Transport Agreement (dated March 8, 2009) between the Government of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam and the Government of the State of Qatar.
A memorandum of understanding on cooperation in sports between the Government of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam and the Government of the State of Qatar.
A memorandum of understanding on cooperation in legal affairs between the Vietnamese Ministry of Justice and the Qatari Ministry of Justice.
A memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the Diplomatic Academy of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diplomatic Institute of the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
A memorandum of understanding between the State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) and the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) on investment cooperation.