Multiple Việt Nam-Qatar cooperation agreements signed during PM's visit

October 31, 2024 - 18:24
Vietnamese and Qatari leaders witnessed the signing of various cooperation agreements on air transport, sports, legal affairs, diplomacy and investment between the two countries.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani at the signing ceremony in Doha on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani attended the signing ceremony of cooperation agreements between the two countries, following their talks in Doha on Thursday. 

The list of signed agreements is as follows: 

  1. The protocol amending the Air Transport Agreement (dated March 8, 2009) between the Government of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam and the Government of the State of Qatar.

  2. A memorandum of understanding on cooperation in sports between the Government of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam and the Government of the State of Qatar.

  3. A memorandum of understanding on cooperation in legal affairs between the Vietnamese Ministry of Justice and the Qatari Ministry of Justice.

  4. A memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the Diplomatic Academy of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diplomatic Institute of the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

  5. A memorandum of understanding between the State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) and the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) on investment cooperation.

Việt Nam comments on upcoming US Presidential election

The two countries are working closely to implement major cooperation directions for the next decade and beyond as outlined in the Joint Leaders' Statement on elevating United States-Việt Nam Relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development.
Politics & Law

Official welcome ceremony held for Vietnamese PM in Doha

The visit aims to promote the relationship in a more comprehensive and effective fashion, particularly in market opening, high-quality investment attraction, and cooperation in labour, education, culture, sports, tourism, people-to-people exchange, and climate change response, as well as emerging fields like science -technology, clean energy, digital transformation, innovation, and the Halal industry.

