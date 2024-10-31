Việt Nam continues to look into BRICS' partner country regulations: Foreign ministry

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will continue to look into BRICS' regulations of partner countries, in accordance with Việt Nam's interests and conditions, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Deputy spokesman for the foreign ministry Đoàn Khắc Việt responded to a question asking for confirmation on whether Việt Nam is on the list of partner countries of BRICS, and what are the potentials for cooperation between these partners and arrangements.

"As an active and responsible member of the international community, Việt Nam has been and will continue to have active and responsible contributions to multilateral arrangements, organisations and forums, so as to contribute to peace, stability and development of the region and the world, in line with the demand of Việt Nam," Việt said.

"Việt Nam will continue to look into the information on the regulations regarding third-party countries of BRICS and Việt Nam's participation in multilateral, regional and international cooperation arrangements has always been actively considered in line with Việt Nam's interests, conditions and capacity," the diplomat noted.

According to the deputy spokesman, this also highlights the implementation of the country's consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations with Việt Nam being a friend, a reliable partner and a responsible member of the international community.

It is reported that at the last BRICS Summit in October 2024, held in Kazan, Russia, four ASEAN countries – Malaysia, Indonesia, Việt Nam and Thailand – were among the 13 new partner countries of BRICS, along with Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Turkey, Uganda and Uzbekistan.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended the expanded summit, marking Việt Nam's first appearance at this bloc's premier meeting.

To date, BRICS countries account for approximately 37 per cent of global GDP (based on purchasing power parity), make up 50 per cent of the global population and produce 49 per cent of the world's wheat output, 43 per cent of global oil and 25 per cent of global goods exports.

PM Chính's inaugural participation in the BRICS+ Summit opens up new prospects for cooperation between Việt Nam and BRICS. It provides opportunities to deepen cooperation with BRICS member countries and partners, while gaining access to abundant resources and large-scale markets of BRICS to serve the country's development goals.

It also offers opportunities for concerted efforts to address urgent issues of the global agenda, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Đặng Minh Khôi. — VNS