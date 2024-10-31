Việt Nam demands China release fishermen, opposes military equipment deployment on Hoàng Sa: foreign ministry

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam on Thursday demanded China release the Vietnamese fishermen captured by Chinese law enforcement while operating in the waters off the Hoàng Sa (Paracel) archipelago on September 29.

Deputy spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Đoàn Khắc Việt made the remarks at a regular press briefing in Hà Nội in response to questions over China's rebuffing of Việt Nam's protests of its brutal actions – including suppression, injuring and seizure of Vietnamese property – towards Vietnamese fishermen from the central province of Quảng Ngãi.

The Hoàng Sa islands are fully under the sovereignty of Việt Nam, the ministry spokesman stressed, adding that Việt Nam has the necessary legal evidence and historical foundation to guarantee sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction over these islands and proxy islands.

"Chinese authorities, including the Chinese Coast Guard, have illegally detained Vietnamese fishing vessels and Vietnamese fishermen around the Paracels, which is a serious violation of Việt Nam's sovereignty over these islands, as well as violations of the lawful and legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese fishermen," the diplomat noted.

Việt Nam demands that China immediately release Vietnamese fishing vessels and fishermen that were illegally detained, provide sufficient compensation for any damage, and immediately cease the harassment of Vietnamese fishing vessels and fishermen, Việt stated.

Many countries and international organisations – including the United States, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Canada, the Philippines and the European Union – have voiced their concerns over Chinese forces' behaviour in the area, condemning dangerous actions that undermine international law and regional safety and security.

Việt Nam on October 3 expressed its discontent, concerns and resolute opposition of the actions by Chinese law enforcement.

The foreign ministry stressed that Chinese law enforcement actions seriously violated Việt Nam's sovereignty over the Hoàng Sa archipelago, infringed upon international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and run counter to the common perceptions from the two countries’ high-ranking leaders about better control and management of disputes at sea.

As for the information about the Chinese Coast Guard detaining 10 fishermen in the waters off of China's Hainan island, Việt reaffirmed that Việt Nam is very concerned about the issue, is frequently in contact with Chinese authorities, and protests the unlawful arrests of Vietnamese fishermen in the waters falling under the sovereignty of Việt Nam in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea).

Regarding reports of China deploying military equipment on Triton Island (the westernmost and southernmost of the Paracels), Việt said Việt Nam is "extremely concerned" about this information and "strongly opposes any activities that seek to violate Việt Nam's sovereignty over the Paracel islands."

"Việt Nam resolutely safeguards its sovereignty through peaceful means, in line with international law, including the United Nations Charter and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea," the deputy spokesperson asserted. — VNS