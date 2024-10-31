Việt Nam and Qatar have plenty of room for growth in trade, economic cooperation

DOHA — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani lauded the three-decades-long relations between Việt Nam and Qatar during talks in Doha on Thursday, stressing that the two countries have ample room for further trade and economic cooperation.

Welcoming PM Chính in Doha, the Qatari PM said that this visit is a milestone in their bilateral relations and praised Việt Nam’s achievements in its fight for independence in the past and socio-economic growth today.

PM Chính also congratulated Qatar on its successful hosting of major events like the 2022 World Cup and the third Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Summit.

He applauded Qatar’s governance vision and thinking and hoped to further promote Việt Nam - Qatar cooperation in the future for the benefit of the people of both countries.

The two leaders expected to leverage their cooperation potential and elevate their bilateral relations to new heights, with trade, economy and investment as the areas of focus.

PM Chính requested that Qatar support the development of Việt Nam’s Halal industry, particularly through knowledge and technology transfer as well as investment in food processing.

This assistance would also contribute to Qatar's food security and enhance the value of bilateral trade, said the Vietnamese leader.

He also suggested promoting free trade negotiations between Việt Nam, Qatar and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in the future.

Việt Nam is committed to assisting and facilitating Qatari investments in Việt Nam, especially in strategic infrastructure, energy, seaports and agricultural and seafood processing.

The two leaders also agreed that defence, particularly cybersecurity, should be a key pillar in their future cooperation to help maintain each country's independence and sovereignty while ensuring peace and stability in their respective regions and the world.

They also shared the same perspective on strengthening cooperation in information technology, the digital transformation, the green transition, sustainable development and climate change response.

PM Chính and his Qatari counterpart also highlighted the importance of people-to-people exchanges through cultural, tourism and educational cooperation, which will strengthen solidarity and facilitate broader collaborations across sectors.

The Qatari PM agreed with PM Chính’s suggestion to increase scholarships for Vietnamese students to pursue their studies in Qatar, as well as to facilitate the employment of Vietnamese workers, particularly highly skilled workers, in Qatar.

Việt Nam and Qatar are also considering a visa exemption agreement for ordinary passport holders to facilitate travel between the two countries.

During their meeting in Doha, the two PMs also discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern. They agreed to continue their close cooperation in regional and international forums, such as the GCC, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the United Nations (UN).

The government leaders shared the same viewpoint of resolving disputes through peaceful means, in accordance with international laws and the UN Charter.

PM Chính said Việt Nam supports Qatar's mediation efforts on the Palestine issue and the negotiations for a two-state solution on this matter.

Việt Nam is willing to collaborate with Qatar in these activities and contribute to shared efforts for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Following their talks, the two PMs witnessed the signing of various cooperation agreements on air transport, sports, legal affairs, diplomacy and investment between the two countries.

On the same day, PM Chính also met with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, and Hassan bin Abdulla Al-Ghanim, chairman of the Qatari Consultative Assembly. — VNS