Foreign leaders send congratulations to President Lương Cường

November 01, 2024 - 09:04
HÀ NỘI — Leaders of Brunei, the Philippines, Thailand, and Mozambique have extended their congratulations to Lương Cường on his election as President of Việt Nam.

Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah highlighted the traditional friendship and dynamic cooperation between the two countries in the areas of mutual benefits, and expressed his desire to further strengthen the bilateral comprehensive partnership.

Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. noted his belief that under the leadership of President Cường, the strategic partnership and cooperation between Việt Nam and the Philippines in ASEAN will be increasingly consolidated, meeting the aspirations of both countries to bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to their people, especially in the context that the two countries will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership in 2025 and the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations in 2026.

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn R. and Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra appreciated the close relationship between Việt Nam and Thailand, and affirmed that the two countries are close friends and important partners of each other. They expressed their wish to maintain the close cooperation with the Vietnamese President to enhance the strategic partnership for mutual benefits in the coming time.

Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi also sent a congratulatory letter to President Cường. — VNA/VNS

