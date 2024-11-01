PM hails outcomes of Việt Nam-Qatar labour cooperation

DOHA — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on October 31 hailed labour partnership between Việt Nam and Qatar as a traditional area of cooperation that leaders of the two countries have paid much attention to and the two sides can supplement each other.

Receiving Qatari Minister of Labour Ali bin Saeed bin Samikh Al Marri in Doha as part of his official visit to the Middle Eastern country, PM Chính said that at his talks and meetings with the Emir, the PM and the Speaker of the Shura Council (Consultative Assembly) of Qatar, the two sides agreed on a number of specific orientations and measures to further enhance bilateral cooperation in the coming time, including the field of labour.

The PM suggested that the two sides continue to effectively enhance labour cooperation, promote negotiations on a labour agreement and sign it at an appropriate time. He promised to send the Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to soon visit Qatar for specific discussions.

The Vietnamese leader asked the Qatari minister to promote, cooperate and support the construction of training centres for Vietnamese workers before they go to work in Qatar. This will play an important role in improving the skills, qualifications, and cultural and legal understanding of workers, he said.

PM Chính expected that relevant ministries and agencies of the two countries will take drastic actions to implement agreements reached by high-ranking leaders.

For his part, Ali bin Saeed expressed his delight that at the meetings and talks, the Vietnamese PM and Qatari leaders agreed on the direction to promote cooperation in various fields, including the labour sector.

Praising significant achievements in labour cooperation between Việt Nam and Qatar, the minister noted that there remains considerable potential to be tapped as the number of Vietnamese guest workers in Qatar remains modest, at nearly 1,000. Given Qatar’s strong demand for foreign workers, the country is ready to expand labour collaboration with Việt Nam, which boasts a population of 100 million, and a abundant, young, and skilled workforce, he said.

He stated that the two countries signed an agreement in 2008 stipulating the recruitment of Vietnamese workers for employment in Qatar. Over the next seven to eight years, Qatar will need a substantial number of workers for sectors such as hospitality, healthcare, education, and transportation.

Ali bin Saeed committed to accelerating negotiations and signing of more agreements to increase the number of Vietnamese workers in Qatar. He said he welcomes his Vietnamese counterpart in Qatar to discuss measures to boost cooperation.

The minister agreed with the PM on the importance of establishing workforce training centres in Việt Nam, suggesting that both sides collaborate with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to implement the scheme. — VNA/VNS