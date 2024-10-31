PM receives Qatari Minister of Communications and Information Technology

DOHA - Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received Qatari Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammed bin Ali bin Mohammed Al Mannai in Doha on Thursday as part of his official visit to Qatar.

Congratulating Qatar on its strong development, especially in technology, innovation and digital transformation, making Qatar one of the pioneers in the region in these fields, Chính said that at his talks and meetings with Qatari leaders during this working trip, the two sides acknowledged the vast potential and agreed to further enhance cooperation in information technology and digital transformation.

The PM said he hopes that the two sides will have specific cooperation projects, especially in cyber security and construction of national and specialised data centres. He proposed Qatar provide preferential loans, technology transfer and human resources training forViệt Nam in these fields.

The Qatari minister said that digital transformation is an important process for all countries in the world, including Qatar and Việt Nam. The two sides also discussed at the ministerial level and agreed to promote cooperation in telecommunications, semiconductors, data centers, and cyber security.

Qatar is ready to open opportunities for Vietnamese enterprises to invest and do business in the country, Mohammed bin Ali bin Mohammed Al Mannai said, hoping that Việt Nam will open a technology business center in Qatar to provide products and services not only for Qatar but also for the whole region. He added that his country will establish a working group to connect and promote cooperation with Việt Nam in this field.

Welcoming the minister’s idea, PM Chính stated this is completely feasible, with Việt Nam providing human resources and Qatar responsible for funding.

According to the Vietnamese Government leader, the King of Qatar, while meeting with him, showed a special interest in the issue of cyber security. Việt Nam, which ranks 17th in cyber security in the world, can cooperate effectively with Qatar in this field, he said, adding the two sides will negotiate and sign an intergovernmental agreement on this matter.

Informing that Việt Nam is improving its investment and business environment, with "open institutions, smooth infrastructure, smart governance", the PM asked the Qatari minister and his Vietnamese counterpart to take concrete actions to effectively implement high-level agreements in the field. VNS