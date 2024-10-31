Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

PM receives Qatari Minister of Communications and Information Technology

October 31, 2024 - 22:27
Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said he hopes that the two sides will have specific cooperation projects, especially in cyber security and construction of national and specialised data centres.

 

Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (R) receives Qatari Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammed bin Ali bin Mohammed Al Mannai in Doha on Thursday. VNA/VNS Photo

DOHA - Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received Qatari Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammed bin Ali bin Mohammed Al Mannai in Doha on Thursday as part of his official visit to Qatar.

Congratulating Qatar on its strong development, especially in technology, innovation and digital transformation, making Qatar one of the pioneers in the region in these fields, Chính said that at his talks and meetings with Qatari leaders during this working trip, the two sides acknowledged the vast potential and agreed to further enhance cooperation in information technology and digital transformation.

The PM said he hopes that the two sides will have specific cooperation projects, especially in cyber security and construction of national and specialised data centres. He proposed Qatar provide preferential loans, technology transfer and human resources training forViệt Nam in these fields.

The Qatari minister said that digital transformation is an important process for all countries in the world, including Qatar and Việt Nam. The two sides also discussed at the ministerial level and agreed to promote cooperation in telecommunications, semiconductors, data centers, and cyber security.

Qatar is ready to open opportunities for Vietnamese enterprises to invest and do business in the country, Mohammed bin Ali bin Mohammed Al Mannai said, hoping that Việt Nam will open a technology business center in Qatar to provide products and services not only for Qatar but also for the whole region. He added that his country will establish a working group to connect and promote cooperation with Việt Nam in this field.

Welcoming the minister’s idea, PM Chính stated this is completely feasible, with Việt Nam providing human resources and Qatar responsible for funding.

According to the Vietnamese Government leader, the King of Qatar, while meeting with him, showed a special interest in the issue of cyber security. Việt Nam, which ranks 17th in cyber security in the world, can cooperate effectively with Qatar in this field, he said, adding the two sides will negotiate and sign an intergovernmental agreement on this matter.

Informing that Việt Nam is improving its investment and business environment, with "open institutions, smooth infrastructure, smart governance", the PM asked the Qatari minister and his Vietnamese counterpart to take concrete actions to effectively implement high-level agreements in the field. VNS

Politics & Law

PM hopes for stronger Việt Nam - Qatar parliamentary ties

Speaker of the Shura Council (Consultative Assembly) of Qatar Hassan bin Abdulla Al-Ghanim stated that the Shura Council hopes to advance cooperation with the National Assembly of Việt Nam to assist the two governments to promote the productive and substantive implementation of cooperation commitments and plans for the sake of the two countries' people.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam comments on upcoming US Presidential election

The two countries are working closely to implement major cooperation directions for the next decade and beyond as outlined in the Joint Leaders' Statement on elevating United States-Việt Nam Relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development.

