Hà Nội seeks stronger cooperation with South African localities

PRETORIA – A delegation from Hanoi led by Nguyễn Thị Tuyến, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, paid a visit to South Africa from October 27-31, which aimed to explore opportunities for cooperation between Hà Nội and various South African localities through a series of meetings and economic, trade and investment activities.

At a meeting with leaders of the the City of Tshwane, Tuyến expressed her delight at the progress in relations between Việt Nam and South Africa since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties in 1993, as well as the relationship between Hà Nội and the South African city since they signed a friendly cooperation agreement in November 2007.

The two sides updated each other on their socio-economic situation, affirming their commitments to enhancing cooperation in promising areas such as trade, culture, education, and tourism, and increasing delegation exchanges. Hà Nội hopes to work closely with Tshwane's administration and the Vietnamese Embassy in South Africa to foster connections between the two business communities and promote partnership opportunities.

Eugene Modise, Deputy Mayor of Tshwane, emphasised the significance of the delegation's visit as a testament to their solid relationship and the desire to foster robust future cooperation.

The Hà Nội delegation had a meeting with leaders of Western Cape province in Cape Town, during which the two sides briefed each other on their socio-economic conditions and urban management policies.

Western Cape is focusing on infrastructure development, social welfare, and expanding foreign relations. The Hà Nội side expressed hope to further expand cooperation with Western Cape, especially in areas of the province’s strengths such as tourism, trade, clean energy, and high-quality agriculture. Hà Nội will provide more information for the local business community to explore cooperation opportunities in South African localities.

Leaders of the two localities shared the belief that the visit would continue to lay a foundation for exchanges and expand extensive cooperation between the two sides in various fields.

Within the framework of the visit, the Hanoi delegation had working sessions with Mtho Xulu, President of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) in Johannesburg, and John Lawson, Executive Director of the Cape Town Chamber of Commerce and Industry, during which the two sides discussed foreign investment attraction orientation as well as potential for economic and tourism cooperation between Hà Nội and South African localities in general and between the business communities of the two countries.

Leaders of the chambers affirmed their commitments to fostering connections between South African businesses interested in investing in Việt Nam and Hà Nội.

During their stay, the Hà Nội delegation also visited and worked with the Vietnamese Embassy in South Africa. – VNS