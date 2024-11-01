$10-billion national target programme on cultural development officially proposed to parliament

HÀ NỘI — The Government of Việt Nam is proposing to spend more than VNĐ256 trillion (US$10.1 billion) on the national target programme on cultural development, which will be implemented from 2025 until 2035, said Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Văn Hùng.

He was speaking while delivering a proposal on the Government's programme at the ongoing meeting of the National Assembly (NA) on Friday.

Hùng said the programme will be implemented nationwide and in a number of countries that have longstanding cultural relations and cultural similarities with Việt Nam, as well as a large number of Vietnamese people living, working and studying there.

It will focus on cultural and art activities at all provincial, district, commune and village-level units nationwide and a number of Vietnamese cultural centres abroad.

The budget for the 2025-2030 period will be VNĐ122.25 trillion, while the 2031-2035 period will require VNĐ134 trillion, the minister said.

By 2030, the ministry will work to restore 95 per cent of special national relics (equivalent to about 127 relics) and 70 per cent of national relics (equivalent to about 2,542 relics).

The cultural industry is expected to contribute seven per cent to the country's GDP.

By 2035, the ministry hopes to complete the restoration of 100 per cent of special national relics and at least 80 per cent of national relics, while the cultural sector will contribute eight per cent to the country's GDP.

Nguyễn Đắc Vinh, Chairman of the NA’s Cultural and Education Affair Committee -- the parliamentary body that conducted assessment of the proposal -- suggested weighing the feasibility of two specific goals by 2030: striving for 100 per cent of cultural and artistic units to carry out a digital transformation and apply the achievements of the fourth Industrial Revolution, and for 100 per cent of students to have access to and participate in art education and cultural heritage education activities.

Other deputies stated that the programme's goals must be reviewed and narrowed down to be more focused in terms of financial disbursement.

NA deputies also said grassroots-level culture must also receive attention to meet the demand of citizens.

They said the Government needs to carefully consider investment policies to build Vietnamese cultural centres abroad, to avoid waste and be consistent with existing resources.

Given the large amount of money proposed for the plan, other deputies proposed careful review to ensure feasibility, consistency with the capacity of national resources, and effective use of the budget, Vinh said. — VNS