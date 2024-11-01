Vietnamese PM visits Ras Laffan industrial city, concludes Qatar trip

DOHA — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Friday visited Qatar Energy-invested Ras Laffan industrial city, 80km to the northeast of Doha before wrapping up his official visit to the Middle Eastern country.

The industrial complex houses major oil refineries and gas processing facilities, including ORYX GTL, Pearl GTL, and Dolphin. With its enclosed artificial bay spanning 4,500 hectares of water surface, Ras Laffan serves as Qatar's primary liquefied gas production hub and the world's largest LNG export facility.

Established in 1996, it initially focused on storing and processing natural gas from the North Field. Over time, growing demand has transformed Ras Laffan into a massive industrial zone, with expanding LNG production facilities.

Currently, there are 13 major corporations and companies in the gas sector operating within the complex. Along with industrial facilities, Ras Laffan features Qatar’s top-quality infrastructure facilities such as the Ras Laffan emergency and safety training centre, the Erhama bin Jaber Al Jalahma shipyard, and the Ras Laffan hospital.

PM Chính praised Qatar’s innovative thinking, strategic vision and expertise in developing the artificial bay and the specialised industrial complex.

As Việt Nam, which boasts a 3,000-kilometre coastline, is developing major seaports and sea encroachment areas, PM Chính proposed Qatar and Qatar Energy in particular cooperate with, invest in and help the country with financial assistance, technology transfer, human resources training, and management expertise in developing similar industrial parks and sea encroachment areas.

This was the last activity of the Government leader during his tour to the Middle East for an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE); attendance at the 8th Edition of the Future Investment Initiative and working trip to Saudi Arabia; and official visit to Qatar.

PM Chính, his spouse and the high-level delegation of Việt Nam left Doha to return home at noon on the same day. — VNS