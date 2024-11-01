Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese PM visits Ras Laffan industrial city, concludes Qatar trip

November 01, 2024 - 17:06
PM Chính praised Qatar’s innovative thinking, strategic vision and expertise in developing the artificial bay and the specialised industrial complex.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his wife on Friday visit Qatar Energy-invested Ras Laffan industrial city, Qatar. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

DOHA — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Friday visited Qatar Energy-invested Ras Laffan industrial city, 80km to the northeast of Doha before wrapping up his official visit to the Middle Eastern country.

The industrial complex houses major oil refineries and gas processing facilities, including ORYX GTL, Pearl GTL, and Dolphin. With its enclosed artificial bay spanning 4,500 hectares of water surface, Ras Laffan serves as Qatar's primary liquefied gas production hub and the world's largest LNG export facility.

Established in 1996, it initially focused on storing and processing natural gas from the North Field. Over time, growing demand has transformed Ras Laffan into a massive industrial zone, with expanding LNG production facilities.

Currently, there are 13 major corporations and companies in the gas sector operating within the complex. Along with industrial facilities, Ras Laffan features Qatar’s top-quality infrastructure facilities such as the Ras Laffan emergency and safety training centre, the Erhama bin Jaber Al Jalahma shipyard, and the Ras Laffan hospital.

PM Chính praised Qatar’s innovative thinking, strategic vision and expertise in developing the artificial bay and the specialised industrial complex.

As Việt Nam, which boasts a 3,000-kilometre coastline, is developing major seaports and sea encroachment areas, PM Chính proposed Qatar and Qatar Energy in particular cooperate with, invest in and help the country with financial assistance, technology transfer, human resources training, and management expertise in developing similar industrial parks and sea encroachment areas.

This was the last activity of the Government leader during his tour to the Middle East for an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE); attendance at the 8th Edition of the Future Investment Initiative and working trip to Saudi Arabia; and official visit to Qatar.

PM Chính, his spouse and the high-level delegation of Việt Nam left Doha to return home at noon on the same day. — VNS

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his wife leave Doha, Qatar on November 1, wrapping up their official visit to the Middle Eastern country. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang
Vietnam Qatar diplomatic relations

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

PM hails outcomes of Việt Nam-Qatar labour cooperation

The Vietnamese leader asked the Qatari minister to promote, cooperate and support the construction of training centres for Vietnamese workers before they go to work in Qatar. This will play an important role in improving the skills, qualifications, and cultural and legal understanding of workers
Politics & Law

PM hopes for stronger Việt Nam - Qatar parliamentary ties

Speaker of the Shura Council (Consultative Assembly) of Qatar Hassan bin Abdulla Al-Ghanim stated that the Shura Council hopes to advance cooperation with the National Assembly of Việt Nam to assist the two governments to promote the productive and substantive implementation of cooperation commitments and plans for the sake of the two countries' people.

