PM calls for Qatar's support for energy development in Việt Nam

DOHA – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Thursday called on Qatar to support Việt Nam in the energy sector and maintain regular supply of crude oil and gas, especially liquefied natural gas (LNG) to ensure electricity supply.

The Vietnamese leader made the call at a reception for Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs of Qatar and CEO of Qatar Energy - a state-owned oil and gas corporation in Qatar and one of the world's leading LNG producers.

The PM said that during his talks and meetings with the Emir, the Prime Minister and the Speaker of the Shura Council (Consultative Assembly) of Qatar, the two sides agreed on a number of specific orientations and measures to further enhance bilateral cooperation in the coming time, especially in energy.

Cooperation in energy, including traditional and new energy, is one of the priority contents, and also an area of Qatar's strength and Việt Nam's demand, he noted, adding the two sides need to negotiate on an agreement on energy collaboration, and assigned relevant agencies of the two nations to discuss specific measures to enhance cooperation.

He also suggested the Minister of State direct Qatar Energy to increase investment and promote oil and gas and energy cooperation with Vietnamese partners, especially with the Việt Nam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam), helping Việt Nam increase its autonomy in the field of gas-fired power production; as well as cooperate in implementing oil and gas exploration, exploitation and processing, offshore wind power, solar energy, and hydrogen projects.

The Vietnamese leader said that Việt Nam is amending the Electricity Law and related regulations to reduce administrative intervention and increase the autonomy of enterprises to further facilitate the cooperation between foreign investors and domestic partners.

For his part, Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi said he agrees with and fully supports the PM's cooperation recommendations, noting Qatar Energy is negotiating with Petrovietnam on cooperation projects on gas-fired power development.

He expressed his support for negotiations and signing of a cooperation document with Việt Nam regarding energy and gas, while proposing discussions on an agreement on production and supply of urea - a product processed from oil and gas.

Regarding new energy projects, Qatar Energy is ready to connect Qatari enterprises with Vietnamese partners, he said, adding he will visit Việt Nam to discuss and promote specific cooperation projects. VNS