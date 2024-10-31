Politics & Law
Home Economy

Petrol prices down, oil prices up in latest adjustment

October 31, 2024 - 15:25
Retail prices of petrol were revised downward, while those of oil products increased on October 31 in the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

 

A Petrolimex station in Hanoi VNA/VNS photo

 HÀ NỘI – Retail prices of petrol were revised downward, while those of oil products increased on October 31 in the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Specifically, the retail prices of E5 RON 92 and RON 95-III were cut by VNĐ 284 and VNĐ 391 to VND 19,408 (US$0.77) and VND 20,503 per litre, respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of 0.05S diesel oil was capped at VNĐ18,148 per litre, up VNĐ91 per litre from the previous adjustment. The ceiling prices of kerosene and mazut rose by VNĐ263 and VNĐ232 to VNĐ18,833 and VNĐ16,461 per litre, respectively.

The ministries decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund. VNS

