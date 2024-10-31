Politics & Law
HCM City to host Việt Nam - EU Cooperation Forum 2024

October 31, 2024 - 13:16
The European-American Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will host the 'Việt Nam-EU Cooperation Forum 2024' in HCM City next month.

 

Experts share about opportunities for Việt Nam - EU cooperation in a forum in 2023. — VNA/VNS Photo

The forum is anticipated to foster a meaningful communication between government agencies and the business communities of both sides through policy dialogue, market information updates and support for business partnership.

It will bring together leaders from the MoIT, representatives of the EU Delegation to Việt Nam, the European Chamber of Commerce in Việt Nam (EuroCham Việt Nam), experts, businesses and representatives of localities.

The forum will comprise of two parts, according to the event’s organising board. At the first session, EuroCham leaders will discuss cooperation opportunities in green and energy transition in Việt Nam from a European business perspective, along with market expectations.

It will be followed by a presentation from the Energy Efficiency and Sustainable Development under the MoIT, focusing on Việt Nam's policies and orientations for sustainable production, emission reduction, potential partnerships with the EU and recommendations for businesses.

Representatives of localities will highlight priorities and strategies to attract EU investment in green and circular economy fields. Additionally, businesses will discuss market demands in response to the EU's evolving green and sustainable development standards and the sourcing criteria for European companies.

According to the MoIT, the panel discussion will address topics such as navigating challenges posed by non-tariff barriers and trade protectionism, sharing notable cases and advice for businesses, EU trade defence policies, and practical support measures for business adaptation and response.

It will also provide updates on key EU policy adjustments, roadmap for implementing new EU regulations and standards on climate/environment, sustainable development such as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CS3D), the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR) with insights on their impacts on trade and investment.

The forum will further evaluate business readiness and adaptability, offering essential guidance on compliance with new requirements, emission reduction practices, and environmental and social responsibility within business development strategies. Success stories, as well as opportunities to attract investment, technology transfer and capacity-building projects from EU partners, will also be shared. — VNS

