Market ends October on a positive note

HÀ NỘI — The stock market closed October with a positive trading session, as liquidity improved significantly, despite foreign investors continuing their six-day selling streak.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index rose by 5.85 points, or 0.46 per cent, finishing at 1,264.48 points.

Market breadth was positive, with 154 stocks advancing and 149 declining. Liquidity on the southern bourse saw a notable increase, reaching VNĐ18 trillion (approximately US$712 million), up 41.7 per cent from the previous session.

The VN30-Index, which tracks the top 30 stocks by market capitalisation on the HoSE, also climbed by 4.75 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 1,338.6 points. In the VN30 basket, 18 stocks tracked up, ten declined and two remained unchanged.

Data from vietstock.vn indicated that the Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (VCB) led the gains, with shares rising 2.07 per cent, adding over 2.6 points to the VN-Index’s advance.

Other notable risers included the Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (CTG), up 2.73 per cent, Vingroup Joint Stock Company (VIC), up 1.34 per cent and Vietnam Airlines JSC (HVN), which rose by 4.03 per cent.

Some sectors saw declines, exerting slight downward pressure on the market. Notable among them, Masan Group Corporation (MSN) and Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDB).

According to analysts from the Việt Dragon Securities: "The market showed a recovery following a slowdown near the MA(200) level in the previous session. While liquidity improved from the prior session, it remains limited once block trades are excluded, indicating modest support for the market after supply pressures eased. However, as the market approaches the resistance range of 1,265-1,270 points, the current recovery may be a technical correction to test this range, and there remains a potential risk of retracement.

"Therefore, investors should monitor supply and demand trends and maintain a balanced portfolio, avoiding overbought conditions. It's advisable to use the recovery phase to adjust portfolios towards risk mitigation."

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index also edged higher, rising by 0.21 per cent to 226.36 points. Over 39 million shares were traded during the session on the northern bourse, valued at more than VNĐ619 billion.

Foreign investors continued their selling streak for the sixth consecutive session, with net sales exceeding VNĐ1.6 trillion on the HoSE. — VNS