Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Party official welcomes new Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam

November 01, 2024 - 21:36
Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Lê Hoaid Trung received newly-appointed Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam He Wei in Hà Nội on Friday, believing that his extensive experience would be instrumental in bolstering the Việt Nam-China relationship.
Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung (right) and Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam He Wei. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Lê Hoaid Trung received newly-appointed Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam He Wei in Hà Nội on Friday, believing that his extensive experience would be instrumental in bolstering the Việt Nam-China relationship.

Trung affirmed the Vietnamese Party and State’s consistent policy of valuing the development of ties with China, considering it a top priority and a strategic choice.

He suggested that both sides facilitate high-level exchanges and interactions, translate the high-level common perceptions into actions, and reinforce all-around cooperation in order to further boost their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and build the Việt Nam – China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

He, for his part, underscored the guiding role of the Party-to-Party ties in the overall relationship between the two countries, particularly in light of the recent visits by the top leaders of both Parties and nations. The ambassador expressed a desire for both sides to continue joint work to deepen ties between the two parties and countries.

He suggested enhancing theory research collaboration in Party building, the path toward socialism, and development of a socialist market economy tailored to each country’s characteristics.

The guest said he wishes that both sides would promote communications work to solidify the social foundation of bilateral ties so that officials, Party members and citizens of both countries could gain a deeper understanding of the traditional friendship between the two Parties, nations and their people, as well as a bright future that lies ahead for their relationship. — VNS

Related Stories

Politics & Law

PM welcomes newly-appointed Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam

PM Chính called on both sides to seriously follow high-level common perceptions regarding the better control and settlement of differences at sea, respect each other's legitimate rights and interests, and properly handle disagreements in accordance with international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS
Politics & Law

Top leader receives new Chinese Ambassador

Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm conveyed the condolences and sharing of the Vietnamese Party and State leaders to the Chinese leaders and people in the affected regions of China that have suffered from the recent historic storms.
Politics & Law

NA Chairman receives outgoing Chinese ambassador

Developing the relations with China remains Việt Nam’s consistent policy and strategic choice, and a top priority in its foreign policy of self-reliance, multilateralisation, and diversification, said National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

PM hails outcomes of Việt Nam-Qatar labour cooperation

The Vietnamese leader asked the Qatari minister to promote, cooperate and support the construction of training centres for Vietnamese workers before they go to work in Qatar. This will play an important role in improving the skills, qualifications, and cultural and legal understanding of workers
Politics & Law

PM hopes for stronger Việt Nam - Qatar parliamentary ties

Speaker of the Shura Council (Consultative Assembly) of Qatar Hassan bin Abdulla Al-Ghanim stated that the Shura Council hopes to advance cooperation with the National Assembly of Việt Nam to assist the two governments to promote the productive and substantive implementation of cooperation commitments and plans for the sake of the two countries' people.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom