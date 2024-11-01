Party official welcomes new Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Lê Hoaid Trung received newly-appointed Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam He Wei in Hà Nội on Friday, believing that his extensive experience would be instrumental in bolstering the Việt Nam-China relationship.

Trung affirmed the Vietnamese Party and State’s consistent policy of valuing the development of ties with China, considering it a top priority and a strategic choice.

He suggested that both sides facilitate high-level exchanges and interactions, translate the high-level common perceptions into actions, and reinforce all-around cooperation in order to further boost their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and build the Việt Nam – China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

He, for his part, underscored the guiding role of the Party-to-Party ties in the overall relationship between the two countries, particularly in light of the recent visits by the top leaders of both Parties and nations. The ambassador expressed a desire for both sides to continue joint work to deepen ties between the two parties and countries.

He suggested enhancing theory research collaboration in Party building, the path toward socialism, and development of a socialist market economy tailored to each country’s characteristics.

The guest said he wishes that both sides would promote communications work to solidify the social foundation of bilateral ties so that officials, Party members and citizens of both countries could gain a deeper understanding of the traditional friendship between the two Parties, nations and their people, as well as a bright future that lies ahead for their relationship. — VNS