State President welcomes top legislator of Cuba

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường met with Politburo member, President of the National Assembly of People’s Power, and President of the Council of State of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez in Hà Nội on Saturday.

The host welcomed his guest’s working trip to Việt Nam on Saturday and Sunday, which takes place just two months after the state visit to Cuba by Party General Secretary and then State President Tô Lâm.

He hailed the significance of the visit as well as the outcomes of the talks between the Cuban leader and Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn earlier the same day, saying that he believes the visit will help reinforce the fraternal solidarity, special friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and trust between the two countries.

At the meeting, the two leaders affirmed the determination to further intensify the exemplary relationship between Việt Nam and Cuba, founded by late President Hồ Chí Minh and leader Fidel Castro Ruz and nurtured by generations of the two countries’ leaders and people.

He offered his sympathy to the First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of Cuba along with other leaders of the country on the consequences of Hurricane Osca on October 20 and the recent blackouts.

He expressed his confidence that Cuba will stay steadfast to surmount many difficulties and challenges and obtain new achievements in the safeguarding, construction, and development of a socialist country.

The Vietnamese President also congratulated the Caribbean nation on its significant success that the United Nations General Assembly on October 30 overwhelmingly adopted a resolution demanding the US end the embargo against Cuba.

Việt Nam wishes to further enhance and promote the cooperation with Cuba in all spheres, thus maximising both sides’ strengths as they are about to celebrate the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025 (December 2, 1960 and 2025), which was designated as the Việt Nam-Cuba Friendship Year by the countries’ leaders.

For his part, Esteban Lazo stated that Cuba always keeps in mind and appreciates the solidarity, sincere support, and practical assistance from the Vietnamese Party, State, National Assembly, and people, especially in terms of rice trading, food security, agricultural development, investment as well as at regional and international organisations and multilateral forums.

He stressed that his country is highly interested in learning from Việt Nam’s diverse experiences in the settlement of problems in the economy along with current difficulties and challenges.

At the meeting, both host and guest agreed to actively and effectively carry out the high-level commitments and agreements reached during the state visit to Cuba by Party General Secretary and then State President Tô Lâm in September 2024, along with the outcomes of the recent first inter-parliamentary session between the two countries.

They also concurred in maintaining the countries’ close coordination and mutual support at international organisations and multilateral forums. — VNS