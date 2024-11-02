Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Top Cuban legislator begins working visit to Việt Nam

November 02, 2024 - 09:49
Welcoming the top Cuban legislator at Nội Bài International Airport were Chairman of the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs Committee Vũ Hải Hà, and Cuban Ambassador to Việt Nam Orlando Nicolás Hernández Guillén.
President of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez arrives at Nội Bài International Airport on Saturday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — President of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez arrived in Hà Nội on November 2 morning, beginning his two-day working visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

Welcoming the top Cuban legislator at Nội Bài International Airport were Chairman of the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs Committee Vũ Hải Hà, and Cuban Ambassador to Việt Nam Orlando Nicolás Hernández Guillén.

The working visit by the top legislator of Cuba aims to continue implementing the cooperation commitments of the two parliaments, helping enhance parliamentary ties as well as the traditional friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

PM hails outcomes of Việt Nam-Qatar labour cooperation

The Vietnamese leader asked the Qatari minister to promote, cooperate and support the construction of training centres for Vietnamese workers before they go to work in Qatar. This will play an important role in improving the skills, qualifications, and cultural and legal understanding of workers
Politics & Law

PM hopes for stronger Việt Nam - Qatar parliamentary ties

Speaker of the Shura Council (Consultative Assembly) of Qatar Hassan bin Abdulla Al-Ghanim stated that the Shura Council hopes to advance cooperation with the National Assembly of Việt Nam to assist the two governments to promote the productive and substantive implementation of cooperation commitments and plans for the sake of the two countries' people.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom