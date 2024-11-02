Top Cuban legislator begins working visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — President of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez arrived in Hà Nội on November 2 morning, beginning his two-day working visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

Welcoming the top Cuban legislator at Nội Bài International Airport were Chairman of the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs Committee Vũ Hải Hà, and Cuban Ambassador to Việt Nam Orlando Nicolás Hernández Guillén.

The working visit by the top legislator of Cuba aims to continue implementing the cooperation commitments of the two parliaments, helping enhance parliamentary ties as well as the traditional friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries. — VNS