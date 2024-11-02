Developing education, training to serve new era of nation: PM

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, head of the national committee for education and training reform, chaired a meeting of the committee on Saturday during which he stressed the importance of developing education and training to serve the new era–that of the nation’s rise.

The event scrutinised the Government’s draft action plan to carry out the Politburo’s Conclusion No 91-KL/TW, dated August 12, 2024, on the continued implementation of the 11th-tenure Party Central Committee’s Resolution No 29-NQ/TW, dated November 4, 2013, on fundamental and comprehensive reform of education and training to meet industrialisation and modernisation requirements amidst the socialist-oriented market economy and international integration.

PM Chính said the Party and State consistently pay attention to education and training, which are identified as a leading policy. The implementation of Resolution 29 and Conclusion 91 aims to develop education and training in the new era–that of the nation’s rise.

People are the centre, key player, goal, momentum, and also resource of development. Meanwhile, social progress and equality, including education and training, should not be sacrificed to pursue mere economic growth, he emphasised, requesting intelligence, aspiration, potential, and integration be promoted so that Việt Nam’s education-training keep up with that in developed countries as soon as possible.

He asked for boosting power decentralisation to improve the autonomy of localities and education - training establishments, bettering the quality of teaching and learning with a focus on improving teachers’ quality, and creating mechanisms for facilitating a learning society and life-long learning.

Given this, the Government leader demanded the draft action plan and an education-training strategy be completed in the first quarter of 2025

Besides, it is necessary to devise mechanisms and policies for attracting human resources for education and training, the PM said.

In his remarks, the PM also noted several issues related to the training of manpower for emerging economic sectors, the teaching of foreign languages, the attraction of foreign and overseas Vietnamese experts to domestic education - training establishments, and the building of Vietnamese schools abroad. — VNS