PM holds talks with Chinese counterpart, highlighting strategic cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính held talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang as part of his ongoing visit to China for the 8th Greater Mekong Sub-region Summit, highlighting Việt Nam-China relations and praising the latter’s effort for this successful multilateral event.

The two leaders expressed appreciation towards the important achievements that Việt Nam, China and their respective Parties have attained, especially in regard to socio-economic development and the practical progress in bilateral relations.

PM Chính reiterated that the diplomatic progress with China is a consistent policy, an objective requirement, a strategic decision and a priority in terms of Việt Nam’s foreign policy, adding that China has played a crucial role in the success of the 8th GMS Summit.

Discussing future cooperation, the Vietnamese leader requested that the two sides continue their effective implementation of the shared directions between leaders of the two Parties and States, including maintaining delegation exchanges to promote bilateral relations and address issues of mutual concern.

Based on the railway cooperation agreement, PM Chính also urged the implementation of three standard-gauge railway lines - Lào Cai-Hà Nội-Hải Phòng, Lạng Sơn-Hà Nội and Móng Cái-Hạ Long-Hải Phòng.

Việt Nam encouraged China’s assistance for these projects in terms of funding, technology transfer and human resource training.

China has also requested to continue opening its markets to Việt Nam’s agricultural products and to work with Vietnamese agencies in establishing an inspection and quarantine station for produce at the Đồng Đăng-Pingxiang railway border gate.

The two countries are also expected to cooperate in power purchases, scaling up the smart border gate model and fostering exchanges between the research groups for cross-border economic cooperation zones.

PM Chính also suggested further strengthening the social aspect of bilateral relations, using the Year of Việt Nam-China People-to-People Exchanges in 2025 as an occasion to promote friendship and tourism between the two countries.

He emphasised that both sides need to be attentive in managing maritime disagreements and ensuring that the issues at sea do not affect the positive relations between the two countries.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang gave high regard to the Vietnamese leader’s visit to Yunnan Province and Chongqing City, adding that the Chinese Party and government have always considered relations with Việt Nam a priority in neighbouring diplomatic policies.

China is willing to work with Việt Nam to maintain strategic exchanges, enhancing practical cooperation and further advance the Việt Nam-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the China-Việt Nam Community with a Shared Future.

Premier Li said that China will further open its market for Việt Nam’s high-quality products, especially agricultural produce, while also strengthening infrastructure connections and promoting cooperation in supply chains and production chains in the region.

China also supports Việt Nam’s bid to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in 2027.

On this occasion, the two leaders also witnessed the exchanges of diplomatic documents between the Vietnamese and Chinese foreign ministries regarding the establishment of a Consulate General of Việt Nam in Chongqing. — VNS



