PM visits President Hồ Chí Minh relic site in Kunming, China

KUNMING — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation visited the Hồ Chí Minh Relic Site in Kunming, Yunan Province China, as part of his trip to the country to attend several regional Mekong summits.

With deep respect and infinite gratitude, PM Chính and the delegation laid flowers and observed a moment of silence in remembrance of the late President’s great contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation.

In the guestbook at the memorial site, the Vietnamese Government leader wrote: "I felt deeply moved in my visit to the Hồ Chí Minh Relic Site in Kunming. This is a valuable historical site that stands as proof of the enduring solidarity and bond between the revolutions of the two Parties and the two countries Việt Nam and China.

"The Vietnamese Government sincerely thanks the Party, administration, and people of Yunnan Province for respectfully preserving this memorial site. We believe that this will always be a 'red address' for the people, especially the youth of both countries, to learn from and positively contribute to nurturing the Việt Nam-China friendship of 'both comrades and brothers' to remain evergreen and last for evermore."

The Hồ Chí Minh Relic Site in Kunming, China, is where the Vietnamese founding father lived and worked between February-October 1940. During this time, he met with Vietnamese revolutionaries such as Phạm Văn Đồng, Võ Nguyên Giáp, and others in Kunming to discuss critical events of the Vietnamese revolution.

President Hồ Chí Minh also did survey trips along the Yunnan-Việt Nam railway. The memorial site holds significant historical, cultural, and educational value. In 2011, the old house was recognised as a city-level cultural relic protection unit, and in 2019, it was upgraded to a provincial-level cultural relic protection unit.

To continue preserving and promoting the traditional friendship between China and Việt Nam, and to foster people-to-people and cultural exchanges, on May 19, 2022, the Yunnan Provincial Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Culture and Tourism, and Kunming City authorities, in collaboration with the Consulate General of Việt Nam in Kunming and other relevant agencies, organised a groundbreaking ceremony for the restoration of President Hồ Chí Minh’s former residence.

The former residence has three floors, constructed from brick and wood and is situated near the People's Government Headquarters of Wuhua District (Kunming City). The site houses many valuable images and documents related to President Hồ Chí Minh during his time living there. — VNS