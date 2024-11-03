NA to further discuss legislative, inspection work next week

HÀ NỘI — The third working week of the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s 8th session, between Monday and Saturday, will address several key issues, focusing primarily on legislative and inspection activities.

The NA will spend the entire day of Monday to mull over the implementation outcomes of the 2024 socio-economic development plan, the projection for 2025, the implementation of the Constitution and laws, the NA’s resolutions, and its Standing Committee’s ordinances and resolutions.

Other matters to be discussed include the adjustment of the national land use planning for 2021-2030 with a vision toward 2050, and the policy for additional state capital investment in the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (VCB). These activities will be broadcast live on television and radio.

On Tuesday morning, the lawmakers will mostly opine on the 2024 State budget implementation, the State budget projection and central budget allocation plan for 2025, and others.

Throughout the week, the NA will debate various bills, including the law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Officers of the Việt Nam People's Army; the law on geology and minerals; the revised public investment law; and the law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the laws on planning, investment, public-private partnership investment, and bidding. Others to be discussed include the revised law on electricity, the law on teachers, the amended employment law, and the law on data.

Additionally, participating deputies will consider investment policies for the national target programme on drug prevention and control to 2030. They will discuss a draft resolution on special mechanisms and policies to resolve challenges related to land and projects mentioned in inspection conclusions and court rulings in HCM City, Đà Nẵng and Khánh Hoà, as well as a draft resolution for a pilot programme on handling evidence and assets during criminal investigations and trials.

The agenda will also cover the presentation of a proposal and verification report regarding the draft law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the law on advertising. — VNS